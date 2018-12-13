Appalachian State announced Thursday that former North Carolina State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz had been hired as the Mountaineers' new head coach.
Drinkwitz replaces Scott Satterfield, who was hired as the head coach at Louisville. Appalachian State began its search for a head coach on Dec. 4. Assistant head coach and defensive line coach Mark Ivey was named interim head coach.
Mountaineers players seemed to know little about Drinkwitz, although the programs exist in the same state. Ivey said he met him during the spring.
“Our coaching staff went (to North Carolina State) to meet with their staff and share ideas,” Ivey said. “But I was on the opposite end of the field with the defensive coaches. I've met him but I don't know him personally.”
Offensive lineman Noah Hannon said he was optimistic about Drinkwitz coming in.
“(N.C. State) was known for having a good offense, and I hear that it is similar to the one we have,” said Hannon, a sophomore starter. “We have a good offensive system, and it would be good to not have to change what we're doing a whole lot.”
Appalachian State (10-2) has won or shared the past three Sun Belt Conference championships. Drinkwitz was on the Arkansas State staff when it won Sun Belt titles in 2012 and '13. He has signed a five-year contract with Appalachian State.
Mountaineer Pelican
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, a 1977 Appalachian State graduate, addressed the Mountaineers at midfield of the Superdome before Thursday's practice.
Gentry told the team how proud he was of how they have competed.
“It's amazing what you guys have done,” he said. “Of the teams that have won the most games the past four or five years — Alabama, Ohio State and others, there is Appalachian State on the list.”
He mentioned the Mountaineers' close, 45-38 loss at No. 9-ranked Penn State on Sept. 1.
“I watched the game, and I died with you guys,” he said. “You deserved to win that game. But you have had a special season.”
Gentry said he was elated that the NBA schedule enabled the Pelicans to be in town at the same time as the New Orleans Bowl. Last year, Appalachian State played in the Dollar General Bowl in Mobile. Gentry said he was going to drive there, but the Pelicans were on the road.
He told them he was glad they were able to experience the Superdome and New Orleans. Then he gave some advice.
“You'll find that this is a special place,” he said. “This is a special town. Just be safe. It's easy to get in trouble here, and that's the last thing I would want to see.”
Gentry played basketball at Appalachian State under former LSU coach Press Maravich and also under Bobby Cremins, who is better known for his years as Georgia Tech's coach. Gentry, of course, remembers the campus and the success of the football team even back then.
“The campus is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and it's just beautiful,” he said. “Back then, the football team played in Division I-AA, but it was among the top programs.
“The school has grown a lot since I went there, and it makes you proud to see the football team go to a higher level and compete so well. I was very proud when we beat Michigan (2007). Now we have to get the basketball program there.”
Name not a problem
There was a move more than a decade ago to change the name of directional schools to that which encompassed the city where the school is located. For instance, Southwestern Louisiana became Louisiana-Lafayette and Northeast Louisiana became Louisiana-Monroe.
However, Middle Tennessee State, located in Murfreesboro, has kept its name. There will be no Tennessee-Murfreesboro, said Blue Raiders sports information director Mark Owen. Owen said the school's name makes perfect sense.
“There is a monument less than a half mile from campus that is located exactly in the middle of the the state,” Owen said. “Years ago, there was a move afoot where some people wanted to take 'State' off the name. But that would have made it MTU. People have gravitated to 'MTSU.' It works well for us.”