he University of New Orleans had the ball in the final 23.1 seconds but didn’t score, and Central Arkansas escaped with a 62-60 Southland Conference win Wednesday at Lakefront Arena.
UNO (5-11, 1-6) lost its third consecutive game and for the seventh time in eight games. Central Arkansas (7-10, 2-5) had lost its previous two games in the Southland. The win avenged a loss to UNO at Central Arkansas last season that was the Sugar Bears’ first in conference play after six wins.
“We dug ourselves a hole (16-8) in the first quarter because we didn’t feed the ball inside,” Privateers coach Keeshawn Davenport said. “And, we had some late turnovers. In a two-point game, that’s a killer.”
Center Kayla Thomas, 6 feet 3, led the Privateers with 20 points, including 15 in the second half. Guard Kamry Orr led the Sugar Bears with 20 points, and forward Hannah Langhi had 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, including four big ones on the offensive end.
Still, UNO trailed 54-45 at 7:36 of the fourth quarter, but came to 59-58 behind Thomas and a 3-pointer by Alyssa Quixley with 1:30 left. Quixley sank two free throws with 42.9 seconds left to pull UNO to 61-60. Orr made one of two free throws with 23.1 seconds left, setting the stage for the final possession.
Orr blocked a corner 3-point attempt by Quixley with 11.9 seconds left, and the ball went out of bounds. UNO then got the ball inside to Thomas with four seconds showing. She missed a hook in the lane, and a battle ensued for the rebound as the clock ran out.
The Privateers play their next two games on the road — at Incarnate Word on Saturday and at Northwestern State on Tuesday.