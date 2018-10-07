YOKAHOMA, Japan — Kiryl Relikh scored an unanimous decision over Eduard Troyanovsky Sunday to gain a berth in the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight semifinals against the winner of the Oct. 27 Regis Prograis-Terry Flanagan bout at Lakefront Arena.
Relikh (23-2, 19-0) also retained his WBA title with the victory.
There were no knockdowns in the fight, which all three judges scored 115-113 in favor of Relikh.
“It was a tough fight,” Relikh, a 29-year-old native of Belarus said. “I went for the KO, so I am not happy with my performance.
“I saw that I hurt him, but I was surprised I couldn’t finish him.”
Troyanovsky (29-2, 24 KO) was in his first 12-round bout.
“It was very emotional for me,” he said. “I did my best.”
The victory continued a resurgence of Relikh, who won his first 21 bouts before losing a title fight against Ricky Burns last year and then another unanimous decision to Rances Barthelemy.
But after Burns gave up his championship, Relikh defeated Barthelemy in a title bout in March to earn his berth in the WBSS.
The semifinal against the Prograis-Flanagan winner will likely be held in New Orleans should Prograis prevail.
In the other WBSS quarterfinal contested Sunday, Naoya Inoue of Japan needed only 70 seconds to KO Juan Carlos Payano of the Dominican Republic to advance to the bantamweight semifinals and retain his WBA title.