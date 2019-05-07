Jason Pierre-Paul, An important piece of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense could miss the season after injuries suffered in a single-car crash last week.
The 30-year-old defensive end is believed to have suffered a fractured neck that will likely require surgery, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The crash occurred Thursday morning in South Florida, according to a statement from the team's GM. Pierre-Paul was not cited in the crash and was released from the hospital later that day.
The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Pierre-Paul is seeking a second opinion on the injury, the latest off-field incident that could derail the Florida-native's career. Pierre-Paul spent eight seasons with the New York Giants, making the Pro Bowl twice, but in 2015 he suffered injuries during a fireworks accident that caused him to lose a finger and parts of others on his right hand.
Pierre-Paul made his return to the Giants in 2016, and eventually signed a four-year, $62 million contract before the 2017 season. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following offseason, where he would log 12.5 sacks in his first season.
The New Orleans Saints face off with the Bucs twice this season, the first matchup coming at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 5, and the second in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.
The Bucs, then led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, stunned heavily favored New Orleans in their season-opening game a year ago before the Saints went on to win their next 10 games.