Heavyweight Jonathan Guidry of Dulac can’t recall ever fighting someone who outweighed him by almost 70 pounds — either in or out of the ring.
But the bulk of 289-pound Quincy Palmer proved to be no obstacle as Guidry stopped him at 1:57 of the first round to run his record to 12-0-2 with six KOs to highlight Saturday’s undercard of the World Boxing Super Series doubleheader at Lakefront Arena.
“He looked like he was in worse shape than I am,” said Guidry, who works full-time in his family’s shrimping and crabbing business in addition to boxing. “He hit me pretty good with a few pinches, but I figured if I kept the pressure on him I could get to him."
Guidry did just that, staggering Palmer with an overhand right that sent him into the ropes. After surveying his work for a few seconds, Guidry stepped in with a four-punch combination which sent Palmer to the floor where he was counted out.
“I wanted to move more than I usually do,” Guidry said. “When I got him the first time, I didn’t know if I could finish him then, but you never want it to go any longer than it has to.”
The knockout continued an all-or-nothing career for Palmer. All of the Little Rock, Arkansas, native’s 10 victories have been by knockout. But he’s also now been stopped in all 10 of his losses, including four of his last five times out.
Guidry added that after a less-than-satisfying effort in his last bout, this was an encouragement to train harder.
“They kept changing things up on me the last time,” he said. “I usually like to start things slow, but this felt good tonight.”
After throwing at least 20 unanswered punches about a minute into the fight, lightweight Jonathan Montrel (2-0) of New Orleans didn’t mount much of an attack en route to an unanimous decision against Antonio Wattell (1-5-1) of Houston.
The reason — Montrel was fighting with a broken right hand he suffered a few weeks ago plus a concussion and injured shoulder he picked up during training camp. But he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to get in the ring again.
“I had a rough training camp,” said Montrel, who also sparred with main eventer Anthony Yigit for the past three weeks. “My right shoulder was really bothering me today, so that’s why I couldn’t finish him.
“I thought they would stop it there, but he kept going. So I just kept jabbing for the rest of the fight.”
Montrel added that he plans to fight again in about a month.
Unbeaten lightweight Jeremy Hill of New Orleans is ready to move on.
Hill (5-0, 2 KO) scored knockdowns of Brandon Arvie (3-2) of Mamou in the first two rounds and remained aggressive throughout for a decisive victory.
“I knew he (Arvie) wasn’t a power fighter and he would just be in there to survive and not to win,” Hill said. “I felt like I was above that and I’ve worked too hard just let him carry the fight.
“I want to go to six-rounders now. These four-rounders are just too fast.”
Super welterweight Iliyan Kolev, who came from Bulgaria to study business at Delgado, showed he might have a boxing future as well in his pro debut with a decisive four-round decision against Antonio Hernandez (1-5-1).
Unbeaten heavyweight Stephan Shaw needed only a minute to stop Aaron Chavers (8-7-1) to run his record to 10-0.
Shaw quickly trapped Chavers in his own corner and forced him to slump to the floor.
Chavers managed to beat the count, but a few seconds later Shaw ended it for his seventh career knockout.
In the most unusual finish among the preliminaries, veteran unbeaten super lightweight Subriel Matias (12-0) was declared the winner via disqualification against veteran Fernando David Saucedo (63-9-3).
After Saucedo was knocked down in the first round of the scheduled 10-rounder, his trainer did not leave the apron when the bell rang for the second, prompting the DQ.
Along with being the final bout between the two WBSS events, Matias and Saucedo would have replaced any of those in the main event had they been injured or for any other reason.
As it is, Matias now has the first non-knockout of his career.