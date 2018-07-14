New Orleans knows how to throw a party.
We already knew that.
But for the first time in more than a decade, the city proved it could throw a boxing party, too.
Regis Prograis was the host, doing what he hoped to do by bringing together his sport and his city.
A crowd of 3,615 made its way to Lakefront Arena on a festive Saturday night that was a boxing match and a party at the same time.
The Mardi Gras Indians were there, escorting native Prograis to the ring, along with a second line band.
Gov. John Bel Edwards was there.
So were New Orleans natives Leonard Fournette — who carried Prograis’ championship belt to the ring — and Tyrann Mathieu. Former LSU running back Derrius Guice was there, too.
It took Prograis a little longer than usual, eight rounds, to make sure he kept that title, finally putting away a gritty Juan Jose Velasco when Velasco’s camp stopped the fight.
While Prograis was satisfied with his win in the super lightweight WBC diamond title match, he was just as satisfied with the win for New Orleans, which was on display before a national ESPN audience.
“The city showed out,” Prograis said. “If I keep doing (fights) here, the city will keep showing out over and over. This is real big for New Orleans. My goal was to bring big-time boxing to New Orleans, and I did it.”
This was a homecoming for Prograis, born and raised in New Orleans until Hurricane Katrina moved him away to Houston.
Not only did the city show out, everyone from the city did.
The two other New Orleans fighters on the undercard also won their bouts.
Jeremy “Zereaux” Hill, a McDonogh 35 grad, won by unanimous decision in a win over Charles Johnson in a match that set the tone for this New Orleans party.
He entered the ring to Lil Wayne’s song “Birdman Junior.”
The Free Agents Brass Band broke out a tune between rounds.
The pro-Hill crowded chanted his nickname — “Zereaux ... Zereaux” — throughout his fight.
“I’m from New Orleans,” Hill said. “I walk these streets. I catch these buses and I talk to these people, ya heard me? I live here, I sleep here. I wake up here. I love it, and I’m going to show that we are part of the greatness.”
The NOLA party didn’t end after the Prograis fight, though.
At least one-third of the crowd stuck around to watch Jonathan “John Boy” Montrel make his pro debut, long after ESPN had turned off its cameras for the night.
Montrel, like Hill, won via unanimous decision over Samuel Forjoe in the next-to-the last fight of the night.
“This was exciting because the whole city was out here,” Montrel said. “This was amazing, all the people out here. You have three guys, and we all won and came home with the victory, so the city is going to turn up tonight.”
If Prograis has things his way, this won’t be New Orleans’ last boxing party.
“We’ll bring out a bigger crowd next time,” Prograis said. “We’ll go to Smoothie King (Center).”