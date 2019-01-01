They weren’t chanting “S-E-C” after this one.
In fact, Georgia’s 28-21 loss to Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl closed a lackluster postseason for the conference — one that obviously can be redeemed by Alabama beating Clemson in next Monday’s CFP championship game.
But overall, the league went only 6-5 in bowl games, and that’s counting Alabama over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.
The SEC was 2-2 in Jan. 1 games, getting victories by LSU and Kentucky while Mississippi State joined Georgia in the loss column.
But there were really no dominant conferences in bowl games this season.
The best winning percentage belongs to Conference USA at 4-2, although the independents were also at .667 (Army and BYU winning and Notre Dame losing).
Other conference records in bowl games — Big 12 (5-3); Pac-12 (3-4); Big Ten (5-4); American (3-5); Mountain West (2-3); Sun Belt (3-2); Mid-American (1-5); and ACC (5-5).
Flag football
On a meaningless play, Tyler Simmons of Georgia got his team an unnecessary penalty.
With Texas punting to run out the clock in the first half, Simmons was charged with unsportsmanlike conduct as Ryan Bujcevski’s kick rolled dead as time expired.
The penalty was applied on the third-quarter kickoff. Texas tried to surprise with an onside kick, but Georgia recovered.
Heavy Georgia-Texas flavor
Whether by design or not, both Texas and Georgia were well-represented on the second class of the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame.
Longhorns quarterback Bobby Layne, the first recipient of the Miller (later Miller-Digby) trophy as the game’s outstanding player, for his efforts in Texas’ 27-7 victory against Alabama in the 1948 games.
Darrell Royal, the Texas coach in the Longhorns’ loss to Ole Miss in 1958 who also played in the 1949 and 1950 games as a quarterback at Oklahoma, were in the group of 10, along with former Georgia coach Vince Dooley, who brought five teams to New Orleans, including the 1980 national champions.
Scott Woerner, a safety on that 1980 team who had two interceptions and three passes broken up in the Bulldogs' victory against Notre Dame, was among the group.
Dooley and Woerner were recognized on the field before the game. Royal and Layne are deceased.
The other Hall of Famers present Tuesday were Steve Spurrier, who, before he coached Florida, played in the Gators' 20-18 loss to Missouri in 1967, the only player from the losing team to be so honored. He coached the Gators in five more Sugar Bowls, winning two.
Also included: Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis, the Miler-Digby winner in the Irish’s victory against Florida in the 1992 game; Bobby Grier of Pittsburgh, the first black player to appear in the bowl; and Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge, the Miller-Digby winner for the Nittany Lions’ national-championship-clinching victory against Georgia in the 1983 game.
Blackledge was doing double duty Tuesday. He was also the analyst for the ESPN broadcast.
The other members of the Class of 2019 are the late Abe Mickal of LSU (1936) and Deion Sanders of Florida State (1989).
Ricky the good luck charm
Saints defensive end and former Texas player Alex Okafor was supposed to be the Longhorns’ honorary team captain along with Saints tight end Benjamin Watson, a Georgia star. But instead, former Saints running back Ricky Williams, a Heisman Trophy winner at Texas, represented his alma mater.
Get ready for 2054
Texas and Georgia are making it a habit of meeting in bowl games every 35 years. They first met in the 1949 Orange Bowl with the Longhorns winning 41-2. Then, they faced off in the 1984 Orange Bowl with Georgia winning 10-9, denying Texas the national championship. Tuesday’s game came 35 years to the day after that one.
Youth is served
Texas coach Tom Herman and Georgia coach Kirby Smart are both 43. That made them the third-youngest such tandem in Sugar Bowl history. Oklahoma’s Bud Wilkinson was 38 and Gaynell Tinsley of LSU 34 when the Sooners faced the Tigers in the 1950 game and Tennessee’s Bill Battle was 29 and Ben Martin of Air Force 49 when their teams met in the 1971 game.
The crowd goes wild
The announced attendance of 71,449 was a huge improvement over the turnout for the last non-semifinal Sugar Bowl — 54,077 for Oklahoma and Auburn in the 2017. That was the smallest Sugar Bowl crowd since 1939 before the expansion of old Tulane Stadium, and only 68 less than the attendance for Ole Miss and Oklahoma State, the first Sugar Bowl under the current SEC-Big 12 setup.
Lagniappe
Retiring Sugar Bowl chief executive officer Paul Hoolahan along with his family was recognized on the field during the first media time out. Hoolahan has headed the bowl since 1996. ... The officials were from the Pac-12. ... Georgia is now 4-6 in the Sugar Bowl. The 10 Sugar Bowl appearances are the most by the Bulldogs in any bowl. Texas is now 2-2 in the Sugar Bowl. ... Although Bevo, Texas’ Longhorn mascot, was not supposed to be at the game, he was there in the flesh on the floor of the Superdome.