Cortez Hankton looked out of his hotel Friday morning and took a glimpse of downtown New Orleans.
The game, the biggest one of Hankton's young coaching career, was still four days away.
But it wasn't too early for Hankton to let the moment soak in.
"Wow, this is home," Hankton said. "Who would have ever thought driving past the (Mercedes-Benz) Superdome as a kid that I would one day get a chance to coach in there? You're talking about a kid who grew up in Hollygrove. Just having an opportunity to be a part of this game is huge. It just goes to show that a kid given the opportunity can do anything they want to. It's surreal."
Hankton, in his first season as wide receivers coach at Georgia, will get to coach in the Superdome on Tuesday night against the Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
He'll be just a seven-minute drive from his childhood home, right around the corner from Harrell Park where this football dreams first began. The journey took him from St. Augustine High School to Texas Southern to the NFL to the UFL to a coaching job in the Ivy League to now one coaching in what is considered to be the toughest conference in college football.
"This is a dream come true for him," said Hankton's dad, Cortez Hankton Sr. " I'd rather see him in the playoffs. But I'm loving it. It's a great experience for our whole family."
If things had gone the way the Hanktons had hoped, Georgia would have been playing in one of the two College Football Playoff games this weekend. But a 35-28 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game canceled those plans.
So Hankton, who turns 38 in January, will have to settle for the next best thing: playing on the field he hasn't been on since his high school playing days for St. Aug in a game against Rummel.
His wife, Shon, and his sons, Cortez III and Cruz, will be there. So will his sister, Cortney, and his brother, Cordae.
And, of course, his parents.
He's lost count of how many ticket requests he's received from friends and family. But he doesn't mind one bit. His family is a big reason he's where he is in the first place.
"Growing up, I saw what hard work looks like," Hankton said. "Cortez Hankton Sr. and Sherome Hankton showed me that."
Hankton's mom is a retired police officer. His dad still is one. His younger brother, Cordae ,was also a police officer, but gave it up after a back injury suffered in an automobile accident while on duty.
Cordae now serves as the defensive coordinator at John Ehret High School, making for plenty of football talk in the Hankton household during the holidays.
"I know my parents, my sister and his wife get tired of it," Cordae said. "We can have conversations about football all day and everybody else is sitting around like 'really?' "
There was a time a few years ago when Cortez Hankton was trying to get football out of his blood. After his professional playing days that included four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was hoping to find another profession.
"I wanted to be about more than football," Hankton said. "I was looking for things to do outside of football, almost trying to find a disconnect to show that there was more to me. But everything I did always led me back to what my love and what my passion is."
He began working with Tom Shaw, a trainer who has worked with some of the best players in the game. Hankton got his foot in the coaching door by volunteering at Central Florida for a season. The next year he landed a job coaching at Dartmouth.
"When you go from where he grew up to the Ivy League, you can speak to it all," Hankton said. "I can tell kids that I've been where they've been. These opportunities are there for you if you want them."
Hankton learned some lessons about opportunity when he played at Texas Southern. Mark Ingram Sr., the father of Saints running back Mark Ingram, was Hankton's position coach in college. The elder Ingram played in the NFL and knew what it would take for a player like Hankton to get there.
"Big Mark was huge in my development," Hankton said. "He taught me how to be a pro. He always told me that I could compete with all the guys in the SWAC, but I had to start envisioning myself playing against the guys at the Power 5 schools who are getting drafted. So I started envisioning the guy across from me as a first-round draft pick every single day."
Now Hankton finds himself in one of those Power 5 conferences for the fourth season. He spent the past three seasons at Vanderbilt before heading to Georgia this season.
"I think he brings a wealth of experience at the position," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "He commands a lot of respect in that room. He has brought a lot of good ideas to our offense. I think he’s really taken a wide receiver group that was really talented, and he has made them more productive."
But for Hankton, coaching is about making his players productive on and off the field.
"It's not just about football, but the game of life," Hankton said.
Football and life have now taken Hankton full circle. Eventually, he'd like to become a head coach. But for now, he's learning all he can where he is now.
"Embrace every moment and opportunity because you never know what's going to happen next," Hankton said. "Just live in the moment and make the most out of it. When you take that mentality, it puts you in position to be successful."
And for now, that position is back in his hometown, where he'll get a chance to coach just a few minutes away from Holly Grove. He appreciates this opportunity.
"Every single day," he says. "Every single day. I don't take anything for granted."