THIBODAUX — When you’re a college quarterback, patience is seldom a virtue.
At a position where you once were expected to wait your turn to play, more and more callow QBs are arriving on campus not just capable of competing for playing time but with the ability to take their teams to the top.
Case in point — Trevor Lawrence.
A heralded early entry at Clemson in the spring of 2018, after one game he had supplanted Kelly Bryant, who had quarterbacked the Tigers to the College Football Playoff the season before. From there, Lawrence led his team to the national championship, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a stunning 44-16 rout of Alabama in the title game.
Lawrence, who finished with 30 TDs and only four interceptions, goes into his sophomore season rated by some the most NFL-ready quarterback at this stage of his career — including Peyton Manning, whose Manning Passing Academy is hosting Lawrence as a counselor this year.
“We only got a short look at him,” WWL radio analyst Mike Detillier said Friday of Lawrence. “But he physically is unbelievable because of his great size (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) and arm strength.
“He’s not a movement guy, but man, he’s got tremendous decision-making skills. He’s got the same mentality and focus that Peyton had, but maybe at an earlier point.”
Now, Lawrence’s only patience problem will be playing through two more seasons before he’s eligible for the draft.
A player like Lawrence, Peyton Manning said Friday, is the end product of the ongoing development of quarterbacks and the passing game in general, something he his family had hoped to improve when they started their camp in 1996.
“The players know more about it, and the coaches definitely know about it,” Manning said. “You’re seeing colleges and the NFL hiring coaches out of high school because of what they’ve brought to the passing game.
“So obviously the players are benefitting from what they’re able to learn from an early age.”
Lawrence, who was not available to the media Friday, may be exceptional, but others are getting the same opportunity he did.
JT Daniels, who was rated the nation’s No. 1 quarterback prospect for 2019 after his 2017 junior season at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, took the extraordinary step of skipping his senior year entirely and enrolling at Southern Cal last fall.
By the end of preseason drills he had earned the starting job. And while USC finished 5-7, its first losing season since 2000, Daniels is being rated among the best-ever Trojan quarterbacks at this point.
“I came in and kept quiet at first because I was 18 and I was playing with 22- and 23-year-old future first-rounders,” said Daniels, who also is a counselor here this week. “But as I progressed in the system, the older guys were very supportive, and by the time the season began I felt very comfortable.”
Unlike many quarterbacks, Daniels did not spend a lot of time playing in seven-on-seven leagues in high school, which often is a reason cited why so many are ready to play right away.
Another California product, Adrian Martinez of Clovis, also skipped travel ball, preferring to work more with this high school teammates.
The approach paid off last year when, after enrolling early at Nebraska, he earned the starting spot.
And while the Cornhuskers' early season was a disaster — six straight losses after the opener against Akron was cancelled because of a lightning delay — Martinez showed enough to be listed as a preseason Heisman candidate, and the Huskers are being picked to rebound from 4-8 to contend for the Big Ten West title.
“I got a special opportunity,” said Martinez, adding that he chose Nebraska in part because “the depth chart wasn’t loaded. And once I got there, I spent all of my time learning the playbook, working on my mechanics and getting to know my teammates.
“I knew how much I wanted to play from the start, and firmly believe that if you have the confidence in yourself, things will work out.”
It doesn’t always.
Justin Fields came to Georgia last season with the hope of dislodging Jake Fromm, who had earned the starting job as a freshman the year before and led the Bulldogs to the CFP title game.
But when Fromm prevailed, Fields transferred to Ohio State, obtaining a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately. Fields is expected to be the Buckeyes' starter.
“It’s the nature of the position,” said Fromm, who has another former position-mate, Jacob Eason, starting at Washington. “You’re usually going to have only one guy getting to play.
“There’s a level of respect when you’re competing like that and it’s a fun experience. But it hurts when you’ve worked your butt off and somebody else wins the job.”
Manning, who became the starter at Tennessee two games into his freshman season, has some advice for those freshmen in contention to start this season — Bo Nix at Auburn, Graham Mertz at Wisconsin and Sam Howell at North Carolina, to name a few — and for those in his camp who envision themselves as the next Trevor Lawrence.
“It’s great to go in with that mentality,” Manning said. “That’s why you’re a quarterback.
“But if you’re not the starter by the first day of practice or the first game, that doesn’t mean you’re never going to be the starter.
“Remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
For today’s quarterbacks though, that’s easier said than done.