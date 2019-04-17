Twenty-five times over the years, college football’s national champion has played its final game in New Orleans.
No. 26 will be decidedly different from its predecessors, starting with the fact that the teams will have won College Football Playoff games to get here.
And that’s just on the field.
CFP executive director Bill Hancock and the Allstate Sugar Bowl-headed local organized committee on Wednesday revealed free fan-oriented activities surrounding the Jan. 13, 2020, CFP title game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, activities that include a “Playoff Fan Central,” in the Morial Convention Center, three days of big-name entertainment in Woldenberg Park and public access to media day.
That’s in addition to the CFP championship game being the climatic event of the 150-year anniversary of the debut of college football. Several history-related activities are planned, although none were revealed Wednesday.
And it all will be held under the auspices of the CFP instead of the Sugar Bowl which has been the case in the past, including the four title games played in New Orleans during the BCS era.
The last of those — the 2012 game between Alabama and LSU — was the tipping point in football’s power brokers to approve creation of what became the CFP the following day.
“College football has changed,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said during the presentation at Warren Easton High School. “In the old days, the teams and the fans just showed up for a bowl and you played the game.
“But we knew from the start that we wanted to make the CFP more than just a football game. This has evolved into a Super Bowl or Final Four type of show but with our own little twists.”
While the expanded fan activities have been a major component of the CFP in its first five years, Hancock added that New Orleans’ unique qualities will serve it well as it has for so many other major sporting events in the past.
“First of all, you’ve got walkability,” he said, referring to the “Championship Campus” footprint in which all of the weekend’s major events will be held. “New Orleans has all of the infrastructure — the stadium, the hotels, the airport, provided the new terminal is open, the restaurants and the fact that it’s a destination city.
“And there’s the great New Orleans bowl tradition. This city has it all.”
Jeff Hundley, the current Sugar Bowl COO who will succeed Paul Hoolahan as executive director on July 1, said that tradition and experience will continue to serve the bowl well for the title game, although it is in a new, supportive role rather than it running the show.
The CFP’s 20-person staff does that.
Plus, the Sugar Bowl has its own game to put on — the Jan. 1 matchup between the top non-playoff team from the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12.
“We’re under a new mandate now,” Hundley said. “The national championship game has really evolved into a major event, not to say that what we did in the past wasn’t major, too.
“This is going to require all hands on deck, and we’re proud to assist. We’ve got a lot of energy carrying over from last year’s Sugar Bowl and we’re ready to help make this the best CFP championship weekend yet.”
Hancock said the most popular of the auxiliary events has been the Playoff Fan Center. It will feature youth clinics, appearances by some of the legends of the college football and a multitude of interactive games.
“The kids really love to pass, punt and kick the football,” he said.
Past musical acts at what is called “Playoff Playlist Live,” have included Sting, Darius Rucker, Flo Rida and John Mellencamp.
This year’s lineup will be revealed in September, although Sugar Bowl president Monique Morial joked that she would work to get the Rolling Stones to make up for their recent cancelling out of JazzFest.
The media day which will be held at the Xavier Convocation Center will allow fans to witness the players and coaches being interviewed on the arena floor, much as is now the case at the Super Bowl, along with listening to the ESPN broadcast of the event.
Also during the weekend there will be the Extra Yard 5K race through the streets of New Orleans and the Eckrich Taste of the Championship food event at Mardi Gras World.
On the day of the game a tailgating event will be staged adjacent to Jax Brewery,
Hancock said that while they are designed enhance the experience for visiting fans, many of which have already travelled to their conference championship games and CFP semifinals (this year on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona). the real intended target audience are locals regardless of whether they have a rooting interest in the title game, much less a ticket.
But to Morial, the weekend is an opportunity for New Orleans to again do what it does best.
“You’ve had the CFP for five years and it’s been good,” she said “But we’re going to show you how it’s really done right.
“This city is made for it.”