When freshmen Zach Wrightsil and Myles Burns came to Loyola University, they say didn't expect to have a big immediate impact on the basketball team.
However, both were selected first-team All-Southern States Athletic Conference, and Wrightsil was chosen Freshman of the Year and Burns the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. The Wolf Pack (21-11) opens play in the NAIA Championships on Wednesday against Missouri Baptist (28-4) in Kansas City, Missouri.
Wrightsil and Burns likely will have to play big roles for Loyola to advance in the tournament for the first time.
Loyola — ranked for the first time since December, 2016 — has won its past six games, including the SSAC tournament. Myles, a 6-foot-5 power forward from Houston, was the tourney's MVP.
“Myles brings the heart to our team,” said Wrightsil, 6-foot-6 and from Posper, Texas. “He really fuels everybody to play better. That's his best attribute. He makes everybody play better just off his energy and attitude.”
The two are like the Wolf Pack's yin and yang. While Burns' rebounding (9.1 per game, first in conference) and defense (2.6 steals, also first) pace Loyola on one end of the court, Wrightsil (19.5 points, 52.5 percent shooting, 4.0 assists) keys the offensive end. He often plays all five positions in a game.
“Zach makes a big impact with his scoring and abilities to run the offense and set up plays,” Burns said. “He's phenomenal.”
Missouri Baptist is ranked ninth in the NAIA coaches poll and is a No. 3 seed in the tournament. Loyola is ranked 24th and is a No. 6 seed. The Spartans, led by center Pablo Hernandez and guard Kai Woodfall, lead the nation in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense and 3-point field goal percentage defense.
Loyola's defense and rebounding, Burns said, will be the key because of the impact it will have on the game's tempo. The Wolf Pack likes to go fast and furious, and Missouri Baptist prefers a much slower pace.
“We have to speed them up, make them make mistakes,” Burns said of the Spartans who also are sixth in assists to turnovers. “We have to push up on them defensively, and really be active and aggressive rebounding.”
Hollowell and Burns say Wrightsil is a matchup nightmare because of his size, ball-handling and scoring ability. Wrightsil said in-game adjustments will be important, a reason the Wolf Pack, which has made the NAIA tournament two of the past three years, has a good chance to advance.
“We know exactly how teams will guard us, and we know how to attack that and counter attack that and counter their counters,” he said.