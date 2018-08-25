Thus far in its 83-year history, the Allstate Sugar Bowl has managed to weather the Great Depression, World War II, segregation-era statutes, Hurricane Katrina and even the BCS.
So is there any doubt that the institution will make it through the unintended, but not entirely unforeseen, consequences created by the College Football Playoff?
To be sure, last year’s CFP semifinal between Alabama and Clemson was great — a hard sellout, with the eyes of the nation watching, as was the Ohio State-Alabama semifinal in 2015.
But in the two years out of three that the game is now between the top non-playoff teams from the SEC and the Big 12 — which the Sugar Bowl worked so hard to land — it’s not been so hot.
The 2016 game between Oklahoma State and Ole Miss was listed as a near-sellout, but it had the lowest TV rating in the game’s history.
And the following season’s game between Oklahoma and Auburn, while drawing slightly more TV viewers, had an announced attendance of 54,077, the lowest since 1939 which was the year before the Sugar Bowl-financed expansion of Tulane Stadium.
Clearly, and this has proven to be the case of the other New Year’s Six bowls in non-semifinal years, the status of those games has been greatly devalued by the presence of games that actually have meaning, much more than they were during the BCS days.
This season, the Sugar Bowl is faced with another non-semifinal game (and next year, too, although the national championship game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome 12 days later).
But instead of dread, the Sugar Bowl is taking the attitude that the Oklahoma-Auburn game was a blip caused by an imperfect storm of events (for instance, five other SEC teams had to lose in November and December to make Auburn the first four-loss team in the bowl’s history) and that the bowl’s officials and membership still has the same can-do attitude that’s gotten it through much harder times.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to the matchup and whether the teams, whether they, or more specifically their fans, are excited about coming,” said Sugar Bowl chief operating officer Jeff Hundley, who’s been with the bowl since 1993. “We know that for programs which had aspirations of making the playoffs, there’s going to be drop off, and that’s out of our control.
“But for the second part, we want to make sure that the fan bases know we provide the best possible bowl experience for them and the teams. We’re going to just have to work a little harder to do that.”
That starts at the leadership level.
Big 12 athletic directors recently held their annual preseason meeting in New Orleans, as they have every year since 2013.
In February, SEC ADs held a football-specific meeting in the Crescent City, the first time they’ve done so.
In both cases, the Sugar Bowl played amiable host. Nothing like being wined and dined in the Big Easy spurs one to remind the folks back home how much fun coming to New Orleans can be.
Beyond that, there will be strengthened marketing efforts to the fanbases and perhaps locally as well, although the primary focus has long been attracting visitors, the reason the Sugar Bowl was set up to do in the first place.
That probably won’t stem the trend of fans, who already may have shelled out big bucks for prime seating at home, travelled to a neutral-site opener (there are six of them involving seven SEC and Big 12 teams) and/or a couple of road games and then attended a conference championship game, deciding to spend New Year’s at home watching on TV.
The championship game comes into play with the Big 12 this year after being reinstated in 2017 to increase the league’s playoff chances.
Barring the improbable outcome of two Big 12 teams making the CFP semifinals, the loser of the title game goes to the Sugar Bowl. That’s unless the winner doesn’t advance to the playoffs, which would put it in the Sugar Bowl — like Oklahoma two years ago.
If the Sugar Bowl had not been a semifinal last year, TCU, which Oklahoma throttled 41-17 in the conference title game, would have been the Big 12 representative at 10-3.
Instead, the Horned Frogs, who finished 15th in the final CFP standings, wound up in the Alamo Bowl and not another New Year’s Six game.
The SEC is staying with its policy of sending its top-ranked non-playoff team to the Sugar Bowl. Last season, with both Georgia and Alabama advancing, that would have been No. 7 Auburn.
But since the Tigers would have been coming off their playoff-denying 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC title game, neither fans, nor the team for that matter (Auburn lost to UCF in the Peach Bowl), would have been up for another Sugar Bowl trip.
So a little luck is needed with the matchup, as was the case with the Ole Miss-Oklahoma State game. Both had had stellar seasons and hadn’t played in the Sugar Bowl in decades.
Regardless of how things turn out, the Sugar Bowl folks contend they’re better off with a primetime New Year’s game between two Power Five conference teams.
That’s despite having to give up any say in the team selection and making considerable financial commitments. When you were a power broker for decades and at least had a seat at the table in the BCS days, it’s not always easy to swallow.
But it’s still better than winding up with Wisconsin-Western Michigan. That happened to the Cotton Bowl, which also sought the setup the Sugar Bowl has.
And, with a playoff expansion, which would even further diminish the bowl games, apparently off the table until the current contracts expire after the 2025 season, the Sugar Bowl isn’t done yet.
“We’re obviously proud of our history and heritage,” Hundley said. “But the Sugar Bowl didn’t get where it is by looking backwards. That’s why we’ve always been a top-tier bowl.
“There’s no doubt the playoffs have changed things, but this is what we signed up for. We’re going to adjust, move on and make the best of it, just like we always have.”
Even if it does mean having to work harder.