An image of the roof of the Mercedes Benz Stadium opening (via Twitter). 

Atlanta's crowned jewel can finally spread its wings. 

The retractable roof at the Falcons' Mercedes Benz Stadium can now open, according to a post on Twitter

The stadium's account shared a video of the circular opening at the top unfurling, which it refers to as "the greatest roof in sports." 

The stadium's roof, which operates similarly to a camera lens, was a point of consternation in the stadium's first year. 

The roof was open only for the Falcons' first home regular-season game against Green Bay on Sept. 17. It was closed for all other NFL and college games, including the Peach Bowl, the Southeastern Conference championship game and the national championship game.

At one point last October, when the roof was closed, people were using an umbrella and a sheet for cover during a high school marching band competition.

The stadium, also home to MLS' Atlanta United, will be host to the 2019 Super Bowl.

