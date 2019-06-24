Nashville slammed four home runs in taking a five-run lead, then held off the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-5 to win the final game of a five-game series Monday.
Left fielder Zack Granite homered to right field on the game's first pitch, first baseman Matt Davidson hit a two-run shot in the second, and designated hitter Patrick Wisdom hit a 414-foot two-run homer to left in the sixth, giving Nashville a 5-1 lead.
Eli White led off the seventh with a homer off reliever Jeff Kinley.
The Baby Cakes' Eddy Alvarez, who went 3-for-3, homered leading off the ninth, and New Orleans rallied for three more runs in the ninth, two coming on Yangervis Solarte's two-out, two-run double. However, Deven Marerero popped up to right field, ending the game.
The four home runs increased to 68 the number New Orleans has allowed this season, two shy of all of last season.
Starter Hector Noesi (7-4) gave up three home runs in 5 2/3 innings, the third time this season he has allowed that many. He now has given up 19, the most in Pacific Coast League.
The Cakes (43-34) had won four of their past five series and were 12-6 in series finales.
Olympian pursuing dream
Infielder Eddy Alvarez came to the New Orleans Baby Cakes already an accomplished athlete.
Alvarez was a silver medalist in the 2014 Olympic games in Sochi as part of the United States' 5,000-meter relay short-track speed-skating team.
“It was an absolute dream come true,” said Alvarez, 29. “When you dedicate your life to something since you were a kid, it's super satisfying. The only thing I think that could come close or surpass that feeling is stepping on the field for my first Major League Baseball game.”
Alvarez said he grew up skating, playing baseball, boxing and trying other sports. His father, Walter, was a boxing promoter who put on fights by Roberto Duran and Aaron Pryor.
However, from a very young age, Alvarez liked roller-skating, and his parents would take him to parks to skate. One day, two women, he said, gave his parents a pair of ice skates.
“I grew up in Miami, but it was during the time when rinks were being put in cities all over the country,” he said. “I was a rink rat, but I also played travel ball in baseball from a young age all the way to high school ball.”
His senior year in high school, he dedicated himself to speed-skating in an effort to make the Olympics, but missed the 2010 Games. In 2011, he walked on at Salt Lake Community College, hit .303 and made the all-conference team.
However, speed-skating had torn up his knees. He had 12 tears in tendons on both knees. It required surgery that forced him to be immobilized reportedly for four weeks, although he said it was more like six.
When he made the 2014 team, he became the first Cuban American male skater to make a U.S. Olympic team.
He signed with the Chicago White Sox in June, 2014 and was in their minor league system until being traded to the Marlins on March 27. Alvarez spent three games with Single A Jupiter and one with Double A Jacksonville, then was transferred to the Cakes.
He had an extra-base hit in his first five games — three doubles and two homers, while hitting safely in nine of his 10 games.
Alvarez said as much as speed-skating hurt his knees, it also has helped him.
“Being in a crouching position for hours each day, I developed strong glutes,” he said. “That's where my power comes from. I've found myself as a player. I can hit into the gaps with power, and I have the speed on the bases.”
Extra bases
Second baseman Isan Diaz, who leads the Cakes in six categories, returned to the lineup after sitting out two games with a slight leg injury. … Catcher Tyler Heineman, who came to the Cakes on June 5 from Jacksonville, blooped a single to right field in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games.