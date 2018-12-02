Maybe it’s not champion vs. champion. But the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl is coming close with Sun Belt Conference winner Appalachian State against Middle Tennessee, which lost in the Conference USA game, on Dec. 15 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“We’ve got an excellent game,” bowl director Billy Ferrante said. “These are two programs with solid histories, good records and outstanding followings.”
It’s the first year the Sun Belt winner, which for the first time was determined in a championship game, automatically comes to the New Orleans Bowl instead of the bowl choosing among the league’s bowl-eligible teams.
That team is Appalachian State (10-2), which defeated UL-Lafayette 30-19 on Saturday for the title.
There had been talk of pairing the Sun Belt winner with the C-USA winner, but UAB, which defeated Middle Tennessee 27-25 on Saturday, wound up in the Boca Raton Bowl against Mid-America champion Northern Illinois. Instead the Blue Raiders (8-5), who had beaten the Blazers 27-3 just the week before, come to New Orleans.
“Losing that game was heartbreaking for us,” said MTSU coach Rick Stockstill, whose team won the East Division title and was at home against UAB. “We wanted it so much for our seniors, but we got in a tough game against a fired-up opponent.
“Now we’ve got to get ourselves ready to come to New Orleans play an excellent Appalachian State team.”
It’s a quick turnaround for both teams.
Stockstill said after missing out on recruiting last week to prepare for the championship game, he would use most of this week to recruit, not resuming practice until Friday.
“We’re beat up pretty good and could use a few extra days to get some guys healthy,” he said. “But that’s not the way it is.
“We’re a mature team, so we’re not going to wallow around in\ self-pity.”
App State coach Scott Satterfield acknowledged it’s easier for a team to get into a bowl mood when it’s coming off a victory.
“Ever since we learned that if we won the championship we’d be going to New Orleans, our guys have been fired up,” he said. “We’re playing in a prime time (8 p.m.) slot on ESPN, and our guys are pumped up about going down there.”
While this is the first New Orleans Bowl for App State, which became a bowl-eligible school in 2015, Middle Tennessee played in the 2009 game, defeating Southern Miss 43-32 when the Blue Raiders were members of the Sun Belt.
“That was a first-class bowl experience for our players and our fans,” Stockstill said. “I know when we get there our players are going to be excited.”
App State is the only school to win bowl games in each of its first three years in the FBS.
MTSU quarterback Brent Stockstill, the son of the coach, is the FBS career leader in touchdown passes with 105 and is No. 2 in career passing yards with 12,165.
App State ranks third nationally in defending the pass, allowing just 148.1 yards per game.
“App State is a great brand, and having the Sun Belt champion is a step up for us,” Ferrante said. “It’s all worked out and this is going to be a fun and exciting game.”