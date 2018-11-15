Point guard Cameron Dumas scored just six points in Loyola's first game at Dillard this season, a season-opening loss.
Dumas, however, was front and center in the rematch, scoring 25 points in a 90-75 victory Thursday night at The Den.
It was the second consecutive win against a New Orleans school for the Wolf Pack (4-2). Dumas, a freshman from Baton Rouge Episcopal, shot 9-of-11, including 6-of-7 on 3-point attempts in leading four Loyola scorers in double figures.
“The first time we played them, I had a (left) knee injury, and I was not attacking the basket,” said Dumas, who was coming off games of 17 points against SUNO and 20 versus Xavier. “But the coaches have worked with me on really being a point guard, and I get the ball to my teammates, which also sets me up for open 3-point shots.”
Dillard (4-1), ranked No. 11 in the NAIA top 25 coaches poll, sought to start the season with five consecutive victories for the first time since 2003, when that team went 6-0. However, the Bleu Devils were playing without point guard Malik Amos, whose left foot was broken in the team's previous game.
Just like the first meeting between the teams, the Devils appeared poised for a comeback after Loyola built a big lead. After trailing by 16 points at the start of the second half, Dillard had come to 57-45 at the 14:47 mark and seemed on the brink of trimming the margin to 10 and getting back in the game.
However, that's when Dumas sank a 3-pointer, then followed that with a three-point play the next time up court. After a free throw by Devils point guard Jeffery Drake Todd, Dumas drove and lobbed to T.J. Smith for a dunk and a 65-47 margin.
“There was about six consecutive possessions where (Loyola) either turned the ball over or they missed the shot,” Dillard coach Mike Newell said. “But we couldn't take advantage of it. Having (Amos) out hurt us, but Dumas is a terrific little player, and he's only a freshman, so he's going to get a lot better.”
Loyola was never threatened again, leading by as much as 81-54 at the nine-minute mark and coasting the rest of the way.
Trapping the ball in the half court, the Wolf Pack got its fast break in gear and outscored the Bleu Devils 13-5 during the last four minutes, 17 seconds of the first half, pulling away from a 39-33 lead to 52-38 at halftime.
The run began with a 3-pointer on the break by Dumas, then guard Ethan Turner got a tip-in on the break, followed by a steal and netted two free throws. Josh Leaney, a 6-8 forward from Brisbane, Australia, then got a tip-in, and on the next trip got a layup off a no-look pass from freshman Zach Wrightsil. At 1:04 before halftime, Loyola led 50-34, an 11-1 burst.
Loyola shot a blistering 20-of-35 in the half, including 6-of-11 on 3-point attempts, offsetting 6-of-14 free-throw shooting. The Pack had three players in double-figures – Dumas scoring 13 and Wrightsil and Turner 10 each. No Dillard player was in double-figures in the first half.
For the game, Xavian McKay, who prepped at Holy Cross, led Dillard with 11 points and guard Jessie Ward had 10.