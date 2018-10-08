The Atlanta Falcons, five games into 2018, are arguably the NFL's most disappointing team.

A playoff squad last year, the Falcons have limped to a 1-4 start after a 41-17 blowout loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Did owner Arthur Blank see this start coming?

“Are you kidding me," he said Sunday, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Blank told reporters after the loss to the Steelers that the team needs to forget the first five games and start fresh.

"Nobody wants to hear any excuses," Blank said. "Nobody wants to hear any stories. That’s the nature of this business."

Defense has been the Falcons' downfall in its miserable start. Atlanta scored more than 30 points in two of its four losses, including scoring 34 points in a loss at home against the Saints.

Going into New Orleans' Monday night tilt vs. Washington, the Falcons sit in last place in the NFC South, 2.5 games out first place.

Click here to read the Atlanta Journal Constitution's full story.