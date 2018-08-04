Aleia Hobbs has been thinking about upgrading her trophy case.
She definitely needs to now.
Hobbs, who recently completed an illustrious track and field career at LSU, took home three awards at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame banquet Saturday — Athlete of the Month for May, Greater New Orleans Area Amateur Athlete of the Year and the biggie — the Corbett Award as the Outstanding Female Amateur Athlete of the Year in Louisiana.
LSU-bound pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis from Lafayette High was the male Corbett winner.
Duplantis is only the second high schooler to win the Corbett. Leonard Fournette from St. Augustine football was the 2014 winner.
Saturday’s ceremonies also included the induction of four people into the Hall of Fame — football players A.J. Duhe and John Fourcade from Reserve and Shaw respectively, basketball player Ervin Johnson from UNO and Tom Benson, the late Saints and Pelican owner.
Hobbs, who prepped at McMain, is only the second local athlete to win the Corbett in 51-year history of the award, which is presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, following former UL-Lafayette softball player Ashley Brignac from John Curtis in 2008.
“I’m running out of room honestly,” said Hobbs, who this year became the first person since 1991 to win the 100-meter national title at both the NCAA and USATF meets. “Every time I get another, I have to rearrange things to make it look right.
“But it’s definitely time to expand it.”
The awards to Hobbs and Duplantis mark the first time that track and field athletes have been both the male and female winners since separate categories were established in 2000.
Duplantis, who capped his prep career with a world junior record of 19-feet, 5 inches at the state Class 5A meet in May has been competing in Europe this summer.
His older brother, LSU senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis, accepted for him.
“When you look at all of the guys who have gotten this before, I’m sure he’s very proud of this,” Antoine Duplantis said.
Antoine added that he expects his brother to compete at LSU for at least one year before beginning training for the 2020 Olympics.
Hobbs, who jokes about her running career started when she was a child being chased by a dog, recently signed with Adidas. She will begin her professional career with the next indoor season.
Hobbs is considered among the favorites to make the US team for the 2019 World Championships and will be in contention for a spot in the 2020 Olympics.
“I’m really excited about it,” Hobbs said. “It’s going to be different not being in school any more (she’s one class away from completing her degree in kinesiology), but I’m anxious to see what’s out there.”
Hobbs added that in addition to running professionally she wants to coach or at least mentor young girls, especially those from New Orleans.
While LSU has a long history of success in women’s track, only a handful of its top competitors have been from Louisiana.
That made this year's NCAA 4x100 champion team Hobbs anchored very special because three of its members are from the state.
And if the past is precedent, Hobbs could one day reach a status no other previous female Corbett winner has accomplished — membership in the Hall of Fame.
“That would be nice,” Hobbs said. “Right now, I enjoy telling little kids that no matter where you’re from if you have the determination, you can make anything happen.”
Gayle Benson, accepting the Hall of Fame award for her late husband, said that Tom Benson was always proud to call New Orleans home.
“Tom had a great love for New Orleans, whether it was our food, our architecture or our beloved Saints and Pelicans.
“This was his true passion. He loved winning, and he took such great pride in watching our citizens carrying themselves a little higher because of the success of our teams.”
Additionally, 18 other awards were handed out in ceremonies at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Danny Tullis of Pope John Paul II was the outstanding girls prep coach, and his PJP II volleyball team was the outstanding girls team for Greater New Orleans; Jeff Curtis of John Curtis was the outstanding boys prep coach, and the Curtis baseball team was the outstanding boys team for the area; Hahnville football’s Pooka Williams was the outstanding male amateur athlete for greater New Orleans; and Nicholls State football coach Tim Rebowe was the state’s outstanding college coach.
Special awards went to the St. Katharine Drexel Prep athletic department, former Bonnabel football player Joe Este and paralympian Brittany Grunberg.