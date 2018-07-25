Joe Este and Brittany Grunberg will be presented with Jimmy Collins Awards at the Sugar Bowl’s Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Aug. 4 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Jimmy Collins Award, named after a longtime New Orleans sportswriter credited with creating the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards in 1958, is presented to individuals or organizations deserving of recognition who don't fit into the specific category of another award. This year's winners are being recognized for their selfless efforts to help others while overcoming tremendous obstacles.
Grunberg was 18 years old and a freshman nursing student at Southeastern Louisiana when she lost both of her legs after a bout with bacterial meningitis. She had been an active in several sports at St. Charles Catholic in LaPlace, but she could barely walk on the ill-fitting prosthetics she was forced to use.
Grunberg’s family sought the help of Stan Patterson, the owner of Prosthetic and Orthotic Associates in Orlando, Florida, which specializes in custom-fitted prosthetics for individuals who have lost limbs.
With new, custom legs, Brittany said her life was changed. She attended school in California to get her own certification in prosthetics, then returned to New Orleans to open her own location of Prosthetic and Orthotic Associates in Metairie. Now she devotes her life to helping Louisiana residents receive their own custom-fitted prosthetics, especially those designed to help patients lead an active lifestyle.
For the past three years, Grunberg has participated in the Crescent City Classic, helping to raise money for the 50 Legs Foundation, an organization that helps pay for prosthetics for those who otherwise can’t afford them.
Este is a former strong safety at Bonnabel High School who transferred from Copiah-Lincoln Community College to the University of Tennessee-Martin in 2016. He finished his two-year Division I career with 129 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups and four interceptions. He also was timed at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
While pursuing his dream and playing college football, Este also took in his two nephews, Zackary, 7, and Christopher, 6, juggling school, football and being a single parent. A year later, he took in his mom, who had spent the previous two years homeless in New Orleans.
Now that his college career has ended, Este and his family are still together. He is still working toward his goal of making an NFL roster — he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans this summer and will enter the preseason in the Titans camp. He also is trying to locate his missing sister so that he can formally adopt his two nephews.
Este eventually plans to register for grad school and then to medical school to become a pediatrician.