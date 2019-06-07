Considering the road he’s traveled and the opportunity he’s getting, boxer Marcus McDaniel of New Orleans wasn’t going to let a little thing like being unable to undergo an MRI derail him.
McDaniel (15-0, 2 KOs) is meeting fellow unbeaten super middleweight Ali Akhmedov (14-0, 10 KOs) Saturday on a Madison Square Garden card headed by Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. But first, McDaniel had to get around New York-required procedure because of the danger an MRI poses to someone with bullets in him, the result of an unsolved shooting last August.
“I mean, here I was, and this thing nobody knew about could have ruined the whole situation,” said McDaniel, who has spent the past 10 days training in NYC. “But I prayed for God to give me a go, and look at me now — about to fight in Madison Square Garden.”
McDaniel’s “go” was the ability to substitute a CAT scan, which doesn’t shift internal metal around, for the MRI.
He passed the test, and Saturday’s 10-round bout for the WBC International title is on.
Now, McDaniel is facing an even bigger test — literally and otherwise.
A natural light heavyweight, Akhmedov is coming down to the 168-pound level. And, at 6-foot-1, he’s four inches taller than McDaniel.
On top of that, Akhmedov is considered a rising star.
Ranked No. 3 in the WBC, Akhmedov has some impressive amateur and early professional victories. At 23, he’s 12 years younger than McDaniel, though Akhmedov has only one fewer pro fight.
On top of that, Akhmedov is promoted by the company headed by his fellow Kazakhstan native Golovkin, who is coming off a nine-month layoff to meet Steve Rolls in his first match after signing a long-term, multi-million dollar contract with DAZN.
So Akhmedov can expect to backed by the crowd like his popular countryman.
In contrast, McDaniel is an unknown whose only bouts outside of Louisiana were in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, the most recent nine years ago.
Before winning a six-round decision against veteran Brian Vera in February, McDaniel hadn’t fought in almost three years. The inactive period before the shooting was due to, he said, feeling the money offered was not worth his time.
This one is. It will earn him $75,000, more than his previous career paydays combined, though it came about only when two other opponents pulled out.
It’s also McDaniel’s first-ever TV fight and it’s happening in one of boxing’s revered venues, a big contrast for someone whose previous largest audience was at Gretna Fest.
Most important, McDaniel has but two knockouts, the last six fights ago in 2013. Just three times has he gone as far as eight rounds.
McDaniel is conceding that he most likely will have to win via decision. But he’s not being a defeatist.
“I know I’m not supposed to win,” McDaniel said. “But I’ve felt like the underdog in every fight I’ve had because none of those guys wanted to lose, either.
“Ali’s a big, young, tough fighter, too. But Triple-G or anybody else can’t get in there and fight for him.”
McDaniel does have some things in the favor.
He may be 35, but he speaks and acts with the maturity he acknowledges he lacked in the past.
Plus, for the past three weeks McDaniel has been training with Bobby Benton, the person who has directed New Orleanian Regis Prograis to the WBA super lightweight title and the final of the World Boxing Super Series 140-pound tournament, first in Houston and then in New York.
“Marcus is looking good,” Benton said. “He’s handling the atmosphere really well and his weight is good.
“He’s quicker than the other guy, and if he boxes smart and with confidence he can win. He just can’t freeze up and not do what he’s supposed to do.”
McDaniel, who will have his regular trainers Ronald Weaver and Chase Dixon in his corner along with promoter Les Bonano, said there’s little chance of that happening.
“With Bobby I was able to get away from home and really get into what he’s teaching,” he said. “I really like the way Bobby works.
“He’s got my mind and body where it needs to be.”
Finally, McDaniel can take something from the fact that he’s fighting in the same arena which just a week ago was the site of boxing’s biggest upset in years — 11-1 underdog Andy Ruiz knocking out heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.
“It shows you how anything can happen,” he said. “That upset a lot of people’s plans, and I’m going to do the same thing.
“I’m doing this to give a better life for my six kids and by girlfriend. I came here to win, not take a vacation in New York City.”