Having been a part of two subpar Sugar Bowl performances following disappointing losses when he was at Alabama, Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows the need to motivate his players — and the Bulldogs fans — for the 85th Allstate Sugar Bowl against Texas on Jan. 1 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
And he’s got the double whammy of Saturday’s 35-28 SEC championship game defeat at the hands of the Crimson Tide keeping the Bulldogs a return to College Football Playoff, something they learned for sure Sunday when the final rankings came out. Georgia (11-2) was fifth, one spot behind Oklahoma, for the fourth and final CFP berth.
Finishing fifth was pretty much expected. But it didn’t help the Bulldogs to learn that they would have been favored against the Sooners as well as No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 6 Ohio State.
Make that a triple whammy, because even though Texas is coming off a 39-27 loss to Oklahoma for the Big 12 title, the Longhorns (9-4) had no shot at playoffs and are instead ecstatic about the continued revival of their program under second-year coach Tom Herman.
“We went out and played our best against a great Alabama team,” Smart said Sunday. “We came up short. And as for the playoffs, we have to respect the decision of the committee. They’re in a tough position, really tough.”
But Smart’s got a quick cure for the hangover.
“The first thing to do is to turn on the tape of Texas,” he said. “They’re well-coached with a lot of talent.
“These kids recover faster than you think they do. There’s disappointment, but also a chance to move forward.”
There was no committee, just the BCS formula to deal with, in 2008 when Alabama, where Smart was then the defensive coordinator, lost to Florida in the SEC title game and then was upset by Utah in the Sugar Bowl; or in 2013, when Auburn’s kick-six missed field-goal return against the Tide again put Bama in the Sugar Bowl, where it was upended by Oklahoma.
“These is a much younger team than those Bama teams,” Smart said. “And maybe those teams didn’t play as well as we probably should have.
“But for a lot of our kids, it’s their first or second time in a big-time bowl environment, so they’re excited about it. It’s a challenge, but it’s also what you’re given.”
And, Smart added, he isn’t worried about Georgia fans turning out in big numbers to support their team.
“Our fans have never let us down,” he said. “They’re very passionate about it. We haven’t been to the Sugar Bowl for a long time (2007 against Hawaii). They’ll follow us, just like they have all over the country.”
Meanwhile Texas certainly wasn’t celebrating the loss to arch-rival Oklahoma, which it had beaten 48-45 earlier in the season.
But Herman said that finishing second in the Big 12 and going to the Sugar Bowl after three straight losing seasons under Charlie Smart before his arrival, a 7-6 record last season and a loss to Maryland in this year’s opener, is a significant accomplishment.
“It’s exciting to be one of the very few select teams to participate in a New Years’ Six bowl, and to have it be the Sugar Bowl is icing on the cake,” he said. “I’m really proud of what our team has accomplished, although they’re certainly disappointed about the outcome of the championship game.
“This is a definite reward for them and the season they’ve had. Having been to the Sugar Bowl myself (as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes’ victory against Alabama in the 2015 game that was a CFP semifinal), I know what a fantastic operation it is. I told our team they’re going to have a wonderful time.”
Sugar Bowl chief operating officer Jeff Hundley said the matchup between two of college’s football’s most respected names couldn’t be better for the bowl, which has had lackluster TV ratings and attendance in the previous two times the SEC and Big 12 sent their top two non-playoff teams.
“We’ve got two brand-name programs with great histories and two of the hottest young coaches in the game,” he said. “They’ve also got large alumni and fan bases who really show support for their teams.”
Hundley added that the Sugar Bowl offices had already been inundated with calls from fans of Texas, which hasn’t played in the Sugar Bowl since 1995 and hasn’t played a bowl game outside of Texas since 2011.
“They’re going to show up in big numbers,” he said. “When you’ve got a program working its way back to an elite level, their fans are really behind them.
“Just look at how they showed up for the Big 12 game. When you feel like you’ve got something to play for, you follow your team.”
Hundley added he isn’t worried about Georgia fans skipping the game, either because of disappointment over not being in the playoffs or because several thousand Bulldogs fans stayed in New Orleans during Georgia’s trip to LSU earlier this season.
“I worked at Georgia for eight years before I came to the Sugar Bowl, so I know about the passion of the fans,” he said. “And the fact that 1,500 Georgia fans had a party on the floor of the Superdome the night before the LSU game shows you how much they enjoy coming to New Orleans.”
Hundley did say, though, that the bowl was making extra efforts in marketing and with social media to promote the game, especially to locals.
Certainly Georgia and Texas are no strangers to bowl games, ranking second (Texas, 55) and third (Georgia, 54), trailing only Alabama.
This is the 10th Sugar Bowl for Georgia, which has a 4-5 mark in its previous appearances, including a 1981 victory against Notre Dame to cap an undefeated national championship season.
Texas is 1-2 in previous Sugar Bowls.
Texas and Georgia have met twice before in bowls, the 1985 Cotton and the 1949 Orange, splitting the two. Texas also won regular-season meetings in 1957 and 1958.
“The great thing about college football is that you never know how things are going to turn out,” Hundley said. “But we couldn’t have asked for much of anything better than this.”