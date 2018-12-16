It had been eight years, but Mark Ivey’s Gatorade bath-dodging skills from his high school coaching days in Florida were still pretty good.
The ride off the field on the shoulders of his players was something new, however.
“I love every one of these kids,” said Ivey on Saturday after his 10-day tenure as Appalachian State’s interim coach, and possibly seven years at his alma mater, ended with a joyous celebration making the Mountaineers’ 45-13 victory against Middle Tennessee State in the 18th R+L New Orleans Bowl. “The fact they wanted to hang out with me and have fun, I’ll take that every day.
“And if this is the end, I feel good about it."
He and App State should.
Taking over for Scott Satterfield, an App State teammate in the 1990s, who left for Louisville, taking two coordinators with him, Ivey, the remaining staff and the players overcame a potentially disastrous start with a 24-point run in the second quarter which included two "trickeration" touchdowns.
They then kept the Blue Raiders at bay in the second half (181 yards, seven points) while continuing to expand their lead.
The victory capped a third straight Sun Belt Conference championship season for the Mountaineers (11-2). It was their fourth straight bowl victory, an unprecedented accomplishment for a school transitioning from the FCS, which App State did in 2014.
The Mountaineers are giving the New Orleans-based Sun Belt a dominant program, one capable of earning the league’s first New Year’s Six bowl berth and some national respect. They were an overtime loss to Penn State in the opener from being in the conversation this season had UCF stumbled.
As it was, they earned their first trip to the New Orleans Bowl by virtue of winning the league’s first conference title game, a two-year agreement to give the champion a destination bowl.
The announced attendance 23,942 was the bowl's lowest since 2005 when the game was shifted to Lafayette because of Hurricane Katrina.
That could mean a hard look at the new policy after next year's game.
But Saturday, those from App State nation who were in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome were celebrating the continuation of the Boone, North Carolina's, history of success.
App State was an FCS powerhouse, making 20 playoff appearances and winning back-to-back-to-back national titles from 2005-07.
“The culture we have at App State is something you can’t explain,” said senior defensive tackle MyQuan Stout. “We really care about each other, and even with the changes, we stayed positive.
“It’s really special up there on that mountain.”
The transition from FCS to FBS has been as successful as that from College Football Hall of Fame coach Jerry Moore, who headed the program from 1989-2012, to Satterfield, a former App State quarterback who went 51-24 in his six seasons.
Elevating Ivey, who coached the defensive line and was named assistant head coach early this year after turning down a chance to go to Georgia Tech, would have continued the linage. He interviewed for the job before the team came to New Orleans on Tuesday.
But instead athletic director Doug Gillin went with 35-year-old North Carolina State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz.
Drinkwitz, who was at Saturday’s game but not on the sideline, had no previous association with the school other than coaching in the same state for the past three years.
This season, Drinkwitz’s Wolfpack offense led the ACC in passing, was third in scoring, but only 12th in rushing.
That would represent a change for App State, which stressed ball control and defense under Moore and Satterfield.
But that’s down the road.
Saturday was a night for the Mountaineers to show what they’re made of.
Early on, they were extremely fortunate to be down only 3-0. Thanks to turnovers on its first two possessions, both on its end, at one point App State had been outgained 115 to minus-1.
But an interception by Josh Thomas at the App State 23 thwarted another scoring threat and led to a tying field goal.
After that, it was almost all Mountaineers.
And they did it with style.
On the next series from the Middle Tennessee 30, App State quarterback Zac Thomas lateraled across the field to wide receiver Malik Williams, who hit wide-open Thomas Hennigan for the go-ahead touchdown.
Then, after a failed onside kickoff attempt followed by another interception, this one by Tae Hayes, App State ran its version of the Philly Special from the Raiders 8 when Thomas flipped the ball to Williams and then slipped into the end zone for an easy reception.
Ivey said he’d told Shaw Clark, the team’s running game coordinator, to not be afraid to take chances in the bowl game.
And so Clark dialed up plays the Mountaineers had used successfully last season, but which they hadn’t employed his year.
“Before the game, my coach told me I was going to have two passing touchdowns,” said Williams, who’d been a quarterback in high school. “It felt better throwing a touchdown than any receiving touchdown.”
Thomas did some throwing of his own, winding up with three TD passes and 177 yards. He was named the game’s MVP.
The App State defense did the rest, sacking Middle quarterback Brent Stockstill six times and limiting the Raiders to 62 net rushing yards and just one touchdown.
“Our team, particularly our seniors, plowed right through and played like they should have,” Ivey said. “They played with passion, with fire and had a lot of fun.”
Ivey added that it’s the way App State has played since he was a defensive lineman there.
“I hear our guys all the time naming guys who were here four years ago,” he said. “And when I got here, the guys were naming guys from when they were freshmen.
“It’s a torch they keep passing down. It’s built from within and it’s why we’re successful.”
Stout credited Ivey, who was unsure if he would join Satterfield at Louisville, continue on at App State and or coach elsewhere, with setting the tone for the bowl.
“Coach Ivey has been nothing but positive for the last two weeks,” he said. “I am nothing but happy for Coach Ivey.
“My hat’s off to him from me and the rest of the team.”
As well as that ride on their shoulders.