One NFL referee’s bad decision can’t begin to explain why Rick Mathieu’s beloved Saints got fleeced out of a second Super Bowl appearance, he said Monday, standing in the sunshine outside his house on Treme Street.

The real reason is too obvious, said Mathieu, a day after the most bitter loss in Saints team history.

“It was a set-up. That’s dirty, low-down, northern poli-tricks,” he said. “Nobody in the South wins the lottery, because they think we’re backwards and stupid people. It’s always up north.”

Mathieu, 63, wore a Saints jacket over a Saints sweatshirt, Saints sandals, gold braids, and an aggrieved look across his face. Losing fairly is one thing, he said.

“I can dig that. But this? No way,” he said. “This is gonna hurt awhile. It’s always gonna pop up on my mind.”

Like Mathieu, the city and region around him responded to Sunday’s on-field travesty with the helpless outrage of a crime victim. The consensus: The Saints didn’t lose; they were carjacked on the road to the big game in Atlanta.

Academic scholars have long credited the success of local sports teams with buoying communities and raising self-esteem among fans who bask in the “reflected glory” of their chosen franchises and players.

When their team loses, fans also tend to “cut off” from “reflected failure.” Often, that means dropping the “we” when speaking of their team.

Or covering their heads in a brown paper bag.

But Sunday’s unusual events left Saints fans with perhaps a more complicated road to acceptance, said Ronald Levant, a professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Akron.

“It’s human to expect fair treatment,” Levant said. “(The penalty) was so blatant. When it’s not called, you just feel ripped off.”

Levant said the reliance by fans on conspiracy theories to explain the inexplicable -- a spectacular season crushed by a referee's obvious gaffe -- serves in a way to absolve the team – and by extension, the fans – of a monumentally deflating failure.

“The fans focusing on the referee error and attributing it to various things like calls is writing off what really happened. ‘We didn’t really lose,’” Levant said.

“There’s a process we all have to go through with the stages of denial and anger to get to some level of acceptance. We’ve got to live with it. What else can we do?”

Rage, for one thing.

Vexed Saints fans did so liberally on Monday, filling social media and radio airwaves with bitter theories about the offending referee or the league itself having it out for the Saints – or having it in for the Los Angeles Rams.

They had plenty of evidence to fuel the conspiracy claims.

Gary Cavaletto, the referee who didn't throw a flag on the infamous no-call benefiting the Rams, lives about 100 miles from Los Angeles. The other official near the play, Patrick Turner, is described as a resident of a Los Angeles suburb. Back judge Todd Prukop is from a community just south of L.A.

Fans launched an online petition demanding a rematch. Others scoured the NFL rulebook for loopholes, like lawyers for the condemned.

They were buoyed by support from across the country, and even in Atlanta, home of the reviled rival Falcons, where billboards popped up Monday reading "Saints got robbed" and "NFL Bleaux It."

An error as egregious as this one -- the failure of the officiating crew to call a blatant pass-interference penalty with the Saints poised to salt away the game and a trip to the Super Bowl – demands a radical remedy, fans argued.

“They say that they apologized and made a mistake and it was a judgment call,” Lisa of New Orleans East chimed in on a call to WWL-AM Monday morning. “If they’re really, truly sorry, I think they need to cancel the Super Bowl.”

Talk of the “the no-call everyone’s talking about” also dominated the conversation Monday morning on “Off the Bench,” a Baton Rouge talk show hosted by T-Bob Hebert and Jordy Culotta on ESPN-FM.

A caller named Cedric, from Baton Rouge, couldn’t help but frame the no-call as part of a larger plot.

“I just don’t know what they got against Louisiana,” he said. “I mean, we get bad calls every time. It just don’t go our way. I feel like that game wasn’t taken from us, it was stolen from us.”

The hosts acknowledged the inexcusability of the no-call, while trying to steer Cedric away from dark conspiracies.

“Look, Cedric, I get what you’re saying,” Hebert said. “Look, in all seriousness, I don’t think everyone’s out to get Louisiana. I think what we’re dealing with is a little bit of confirmation bias. … We live here, so you pay attention to when we get screwed over. It’s like we had the Packers fan who called earlier about how he’s used to getting screwed over. Everyone’s gonna remember when they got screwed over.”

Ultimately, the road to recovery may turn out smoother for Saints fans than if the team had simply been whipped, said Sam Sommers, a social psychology professor at Tufts University who co-authored a book called "This is Your Brain on Sports." Adding a layer of conspiracy, rather than chalking it up to a referee’s simple mistake, may be a salve.

“The world is unpredictable and unfair. Referees are not perfect. They’re human, and in fact, sometimes they’re lousy. But that’s not very reassuring,” Sommers said. “That seems arbitrary. It seems random. And being able to say, ‘We got hosed and they did it on purpose’ is somehow oddly reassuring. You get to blame the system.

“It’s not easy to digest, regardless. Maybe it makes it a little better that it’s very clear you can hang your hat on, ‘It wasn’t our fault. We’re the victim here.’ In tough times, it’s like having a common enemy.”

That was cold comfort to Brian Henry of Metairie, who has spent the last several years gathering the autographs from Saints players on his back, then having them etched into his skin around an elaborate fleur-de-lis.

Henry began his Saints tattoo project after his collection of team memorabilia was burgled from his Terrytown apartment a few years after the Saints won the Super Bowl in 2010, the team's lone appearance in the NFL championship game.

Henry’s memorabilia never turned up, he said. Whoever took it got off scot-free.

"Damn near equivalent," Henry said of Sunday's "sickening" outcome against the Rams. “Both times robbed. Except this time, we could visibly watch it.”

Staff writer Gordon Russell contributed to this story.