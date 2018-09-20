Ivan Baranchyk, whose brawling style has made the Belarus native popular in America, will meet Anthony Yigit of Sweden in the World Boxing Super Series Super Lightweight quarterfinals on Oct. 27 at Lakefront Arena, tournament officials announced Friday.
The Baranchyk-Yigit bout, which also will be for the vacant IBF 140-pound title, will proceed the WBSS quarterfinal between New Orleans native Regis Prograis and Terry Flanagan of England, although the winners will be meeting different opponents in the semifinals.
“People like my style of boxing,” Baranchyk, nicknamed “The Beast” for his free swinging ways, said by phone from Miami, where he trains. “I am a warrior with a boxer’s heart and mentality, and I will fight to the last drop of blood no matter what.
“If you step into the ring against Ivan Baranchyk, just know, you will never have an easy fight.”
Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs) has fought all but his first four fights in the U.S., most recently an eighth-round TKO of countryman Petr Petrov in Deadwood, South Dakota on March 9.
Baranchyk, who is ranked No. 1 by the IBF and No. 9 overall by The Ring, was to have met Yigit (21-0-1, 7 KOs) that night, but Yigit withdrew three days before, citing illness.
It would have been the first bout in the U.S. for Yigit, who holds the EBU European Super Lightweight title, but who has not had a bout since a unanimous decision against Joe Hughes last December.
“I am looking forward to stepping into the ring after almost a year of training hard and developing my skills,” said Yigit, who is ranked No. 2 by the IBF, was quoted in a release from the WBSS. “To fight on the WBSS and IBA world title level is unreal.
“I am so happy that all of those hours in the gym, the discipline outside the gym and all of the blood, sweat and tears are finally giving results. There’s not a better time for me to meet on the world stage.”
Baranchyk said he isn’t worried about any ring rust.
“Yigit is a good opponent for me,” he said. “But no matter who I am fighting, I am very hungry to get back in the ring.”
The Baranchyk-Yigit winner will meet the winner of the Nov. 3 bout in Glasgow, Scotland between Josh Taylor of Scotland and Ryan Martin of the U.S.
The winner of the bout between Prograis, who is defending his WBC Diamond title, and Flanagan, will meet the winner between the Kiryl Relikh and Eduard Troyanovsky bout, set for Oct. 7 in Yokohama, Japan.
Those semifinal bouts will be held early next year in locations to be determined, although indications are that if Prograis wins New Orleans would be a strong contender to land the bout.
Prograis (22-0, 19 KOs) last fought in New Orleans on July 14, scoring an eighth-round knockout of Juan Jose Velasco.
Flanagan (33-1) is the former WBO Lightweight champion who lost a split decision bout against Maurice Hooker for the vacant WBO 140-pound title last July.
The WBSS conducts simultaneous tournament featuring elite fighters in three different weight classes (cruiserweight and bantamweight are the others being contested in this cycle) competing with the Muhammad Ali Trophy going to the winners as well as any title belts held by the participants.
One other quarterfinal doubleheader will be held in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 20 with the Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 sites yet to be announced.
Tickets for the bouts at Lakefront are now on sale though ticketmaster.com and at the arena box office.
The bouts will be televised on DAZN, a subscription streaming service.