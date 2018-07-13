For more than half a century, Les Bonano has witnessed boxing in New Orleans wax and wane — mostly on the downside in the post-Katrina years.
That’s why Bonano, who has trained and managed fighters along with promoting cards himself, hopes he sees the potential for a resurgence of interest in the sweet science beginning Saturday, when undefeated native son Regis Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs) defends his WBC interim super lightweight championship against undefeated Argentinian Juan Jose Velasco (20-0, 12 KOs) at Lakefront Arena.
“It’s going to take a hometown guy to bring it back,” said Bonano, event coordinator for the nine-bout card, which begins at 3:30 p.m. “In Regis, you’ve got a legitimate fighter with unlimited potential who’s being backed by some of the biggest names in boxing with a lot on the line.
“But this fight ain’t just for Regis Prograis. This is for boxing in New Orleans.”
Prograis — who grew up near the UNO campus but as a teenager wound up in Houston with his family after Hurricane Katrina — knows the importance of the fight. As Bonano said, it's not just for Prograis, who can earn a spot in the eight-man World Boxing Super Series if he wins.
It's the bigger picture as well.
Maybe that’s why Prograis’ chest is covered with a tattoo featuring the Superdome and other New Orleans landmarks (The ink work took more than four hours, and Prograis said it hurt more than anything he’s experienced in a fight).
“I want to help make New Orleans into a big fight town again,” he said. “So this is a dream come true for me. On a scale of 1 to 10, my excitement level to come home and headline like this (is) about a 12.”
Prograis has spent much of the past week helping to promote the fight, making several appearances and doing numerous interviews, emphasizing the opportunity to revive boxing in New Orleans. But, he said, it hasn’t been to the detriment of preparing for the fight.
“It’s really all just talking,” he said. “I haven’t let it get in the way training hard. That’s the main thing I do — fighting.”
And as if to prove that, Prograis weighed in Friday at 139.8 pounds, just under the 140-pound super lightweight limit, which he would have had until Saturday afternoon to reach anyway.
Velasco is a quality but largely unknown foe, mainly because he has fought all but one of his bouts in his native Argentina. The latest International Boxing Association’s computerized rankings have Velasco at No. 51 among 140-pounders (Prograis is No. 2).
Velasco, who has spent the past 12 weeks training in Miami with Herman Cascedo, acknowledged that he is a decided underdog who will likely have to score a knockout.
“I’m going to have to kill him,” Velasco said. “Either that, or I have to come into the ring prepared to die.
“The pressure on Regis to perform. Maybe he’s thinking this is a layup and will let his guard down, but it’s not.”
Assuming Prograis, who won his portion of the title with a second-round knockout of former two-time champion Julius Indongo in March, doesn’t let his guard down and scores the easy victory the oddsmakers predict, Bonano’s not the only one predicting big things ahead for the 29-year-old.
Lou DiBella, Prograis’ promoter, talked of him becoming a “sports franchise” in New Orleans, one who can attract crowds big enough to keep future title fights out of venues like Las Vegas.
That’s not unlike Jose Ramirez, who shares the WBC title with Prograis, and regularly fights in his hometown of Fresno, California, including an upcoming title defense against Antonio Orozco.
An even better example is Terrence Crawford, who last year unified the super lightweight title with a third-round knockout of Julius Indongo in Crawford’s native Nebraska. Crawford has since moved up to welterweight, thus creating the opening for the WBC version of the super lightweight title which Prograis and Ramirez have yet to resolve.
To Crawford, who is in New Orleans to see Saturday’s fights, being able to promote your home town in such a way, is something special.
“It means everything when your city supports you the way my city supports me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how New Orleans comes out and supports Regis.
“He’s got the ability and everything else to make it happens. You’ve just got to see how it turns out, and that means you have to keep on winning.”
First, Prograis has to get past Velasco. Then probably the three rounds of the super series, in which the six already announced participants have a combined record of 123-3-1, followed by possible big-money unification bout against Ramirez sometime next year. Then that presumes Crawford keeps his title throughout.
It's still unclear where any of those bouts would take place. But DiBella can see it happening in New Orleans, or maybe Mississippi Gulf Coast, where the upcoming legalization of sports betting could be a boon for boxing there.
“New Orleans hasn’t had a native superstar fighter in a long, long time,” he said. “That’s very rare oxygen, but Regis has that ability because he has the physical and mental tools it takes to get to the top.”
Bonano can recall Willie Pastrano being the last New Orleanian make a hometown defense of his world title, a fourth-round knockout of Gregerio Perrata for the middleweight championship in 1964 at the Municipal Auditorium. He would love to see the city become the boxing hotbed it once was.
“I’m 75 and I don’t know how many more chances like this will come along for me,” he said. “Seeing Regis rise to the top like this definitely has the old juices stirring.”