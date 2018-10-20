If Fernando David Saucedo gets an unexpected berth in Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series super lightweight quarterfinals at Lakefront Arena, the veteran Argentinian will have paid his dues.
The 37-year-old Saucedo, who has had 73 bouts in a career dating to 2001, was signed last week to face unbeaten Subriel Matias in an undercard event preceding the WBSS doubleheader.
But should any of those participants — Regis Prograis or Terry Flanagan or Ivan Baranchyk or Anthony Yigit — plus Matias have to pull out for any reason, Saucedo would move into that spot.
Plus, Saucedo (63-8-3, 10 KOs) would be fighting for a world championship — either the WBA Interim one Prograis holds or Baranchyk’s IBF
It’s part of the unusual format for the WBSS that assures a substitute for a tournament match instead of a postponement or cancellation.
If the two main events go on as scheduled, Saucedo and Matias will meet in a 10-round bout before the final two.
Matias, who had 11 knockouts in as many fights, is the first alternate because of a higher world ranking. In fact, because of Matias’ record, matchmaker Kerry Daigle said there was a problem finding a worthy — and willing — opponent.
“Nobody wants to fight that guy,” Daigle said. “He scares you with all of those knockouts.”
This will be Matias’ first appearance in the United States. Most of his fights have taken place in his native Puerto Rico.
Saucedo has never held a world title, although he has had opportunities in the past, most recently a unanimous decision loss to Rance Barthelemy for the IBF lightweight title in 2014.
But he is seemingly not fading with age. Saucedo has won 10 of his past 12 fights, most recently a unanimous decision against Victor Cardozo Coronel in Argentina on May 11.
Local fighters are featured on the rest of the undercard.
Jeremy Hill (4-0, 2 KO) of New Orleans meets Brandon Arvie (3-1, 2 KO) of Mamou and Jonathan Montrel (1-0) of New Orleans faces Antonio Wattell (1-4-1) of Houston in a pair of lightweight bouts and Jonathan Guidry of Dulac (11-0-2 5 KOs) meets Quincy Palmer (10-9, 10 KOs) of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Steven Shaw (9-0, 6 KOs) of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, meets Aaron Chavers (8-6-1) of Oklahoma City in heavyweight bouts while super welterweight Iliyan Kolev, a native of Bulgaria who now lives in New Orleans, will make his pro debut against an as-yet unnamed opponent.