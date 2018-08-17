A source told The Advocate officials from the World Boxing Super Series will be in New Orleans next week for a site inspection of Lakefront Arena as the likely venue for Regis Prograis’ bout against Terry Flanagan in the quarterfinals of the organization’s super lightweight tournament. The bout would be held Oct. 27.
An official announcement should follow shortly.
Prograis, a New Orleans native now based in Houston, qualified for the tournament July 14 by defending his WBC interim title at 140 pounds with an eighth-round knockout of Juan Jose Velasco. It was Prograis’ 22nd victory without a defeat, 19 of them by KO.
The fight topped a card at Lakefront, which drew a crowd of 3,612. Prograis, who has a tattoo of the New Orleans skyline on his chest, has said he wants to bring bigtime boxing back to his hometown.
The Super Series is based in Switzerland and has previously staged tournaments at the super middleweight, bantamweight and cruiserweight levels. The series is not a sanctioning body, but all titles are at stake in the tournament.
Super Series bouts are televised on DAZN, a paid streaming service.
Prograis is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, which earned him the right to choose his opponent from among the others in field. He took Flanagan, an English fighter who is 33-1 with 13 KOs but has had only one bout in the past 17 months, a loss to Maurice Hooker for the WBO title after Flanagan had relinquished his lightweight title.
Other quarterfinal bouts in the tournament are Kiryl Relikh (22-2, 19 KOs) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1, 11 KOs), Ivan Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs) vs. Anthony Yigit (21-0-1, 7 KOs) and Ryan Martin (22-0, 12 KOs) vs. Josh Taylor (13-0, 11 KOs).
If Prograis wins the tournament, he would likely have a unification bout against co-WBC champion Jose Ramirez in late 2019 before challenging welterweight title holder Terrance Crawford.