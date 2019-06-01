For the NOLA Gold, their hopes of reaching the Major League Rugby Championship Series comes down to Sunday evening’s rematch with the San Diego Legion.
The Gold (9-6) are fifth place in the league standings but are tied with second-place Rugby United New York (11-4), third-place Toronto Arrows (10-5) and fourth-place Seattle Seawolves (10-4-1) with 53 points on the table, with three playoff spots remaining.
San Diego (11-3-1) sits atop the standings with 57 points and is the only team that has clinched a playoff spot.
“Basically we’re taking this as an extra playoff game. There’s five teams all fighting it out. Winners stay on and losers go home. We’re taking it as a playoff game, and we’re mentally preparing for a battle of must-win rugby,” coach Nate Osborne said.
The Gold are riding a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s rematch with the Legion, falling to New York 24-22 last week, getting upset by Houston 27-20 in Week 17 and losing to San Diego 26-19 in Week 16.
“Going into this last game of the regular season, it’s a must-win for us," said vice-captain and fullback Jean-Pierre Eloff. "Definitely all the boys you can see the tension in camp here. We all know how important it is. We all know we have to step up, and I definitely think we are ready.”
The Gold, however, can still make the playoffs without a win in different scenarios including: a bonus point loss, a two-bonus point loss, a two-point tie, or a two-point tie with a bonus point for three total points.
All playoff scenarios will come down to the rest of Sunday’s league-wide results, as Toronto and New York face off in a key matchup, while Seattle battles Austin to close the regular season.
For Eloff and this team, he said they’re not leaving it up to chance.
“We all know what’s at stake. It’s either we win it or we go home and we all want to go all the way to the finals. So, I know that the focus has been great from the guys. The energy has been there. Everybody has been doing their best even in these hot conditions right here. We’ve been putting in the work, so I think if we stick to what we can do, it will be a successful weekend for us.”
The Gold face the San Diego Legion at 6:30 p.m. Central Time, with the game airing locally on CST and nationally on ESPN+.
“It’s definitely this week more than ever it’s going to take all 23 of those guys to do it," Osborne said. "The guys that aren’t playing this week, just the effort that they put in at training this week to give us different looks and put pressure on those guys has been huge. This week more than ever, it’s a squad mentality that we’re going in with.”