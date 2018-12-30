Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has told his charges that when they see Georgia get in a huddle during Tuesday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl not to be alarmed that there must be some kind of trick play afoot.
That’s just the way power-running oriented teams like the Bulldogs do things, an offensive philosophy that is basically alien to Big 12 teams.
Orlando was only partially joking.
For Texas, Georgia presents a challenge unlike the Longhorns haven’t seen much of — an emphasis on offensive physicality over the spread-it-out style prevalent in their league.
“We have to be more physical. That’s all there is to it,” Texas senior nose tackle Chris Nelson said. “They might be slower getting on the ball, but they’re really big and strong.
“It comes down to our being able to stop the run.”
Indeed.
Georgia (11-2) ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and 12th nationally rushing at 251.6 yards per game. Sophomore D’Andre Swift (1,050 yards, 10 touchdowns) and junior Elijah Holyfield (977, seven) lead a team that averages 6.1 yards per running play.
There’s little doubt that Georgia is Running Backs U.
But what makes Swift and Holyfield so truly effective is an offensive line which averages 6-foot-5 and 327 pounds, of which Texas senior linebacker Gary Johnson to say, “All five of them are big, not just a couple like we see in the Big 12.
“They just run, run at you until they wear you out.”
Only one team didn’t get worn down by the Bulldogs: LSU, which held them to 113 yards on 30 rushes, 322 total yards and 16 points, prompting Georgia coach Kirby Smart to say, “We didn’t come out physical today.”
Texas is no slouch against the run. The Longhorns ranked second in the Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing just 135.9 yards per game and 3.9 yards per play.
Oklahoma, which led the league in rushing with 253.9 yards per game and rushing TDs with 40, netted 129 with no TDs in the Big 12 championship game after getting 222 and two in their regular-season meeting.
So the Longhorns can hold their own, even if OU was coming at them differently than Georgia will and scored 45 and 39 points in those two games.
“As long as we execute our scheme, we’ll be fine,” Johnson said.
Still, the numbers, at least, favor Georgia.
Football Outsiders, using its opponent-adjusted metrics, ranks the Bulldogs offense at No. 3 overall.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm doesn’t have overly flashy numbers, in large part because the running game is so effective. But he’s No. 3 in the FBS in passing efficiency.
Meanwhile, against the other Top 25 offenses it has played this season (No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 6 West Virginia, No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Texas Tech) Texas has yielded on average 543 yards and 39.2 points.
Of course, those are all Big 12 foes who are supposed to rack up yards and points in the league’s trademark shootouts.
But still, Texas which is only the second team in the 85-year history of the Sugar Bowl to come into the game with four losses (Auburn in 2017 was the first) will have to overcome a lot, both physically and image-wise to contain the Bulldogs.
“We get tired of hearing how the SEC teams are so much better than the Big 12,” said Johnson, who grew up in the middle of SEC country (Douglas, Alabama). “Well, our team plays football, too.
“We’ve got the same number of players they do, we train the same and we’re definitely not the bottom the barrel. It’s going to come down to who wants it more.”