Oklahoma’s making the College Football Playoffs means it’s Georgia vs. Texas in the 85th Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The bowl and the CFP announced the selection at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Georgia (11-2), a 35-28 loser to Alabama in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game wound up the Sugar Bowl as the highest-ranked SEC non-playoff team at No. 5.
Texas (9-4), which lost to Oklahoma, 39-27, in the Big 12 title game is guaranteed the league’s Sugar Bowl since the Sooners are the playoffs. The Longhorns finished 15th in the final CFP rankings, keeping them as the No. 2 team in the Big 12, one spot ahead of West Virginia.
Still, Texas is only the second four-loss team in Sugar Bowl history, following Auburn two years ago.
It’s Texas’ first Sugar Bowl since 1995 when the Longhorns lost to Virginia Tech, 28-10, while Georgia’s last Sugar Bowl appearance was in 2007, a 41-10 victory against Hawaii.
Despite their long football tradition, Georgia and Texas have met only twice before – both times in bowls, the 1948 Orange and the 1983 Cotton.
The Sugar Bowl will be played on Jan. 1 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.