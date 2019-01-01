Things appeared to get a bit heated on the sidelines before Texas and Georgia squared off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. And, no, it didn't involve the players.
It involved the teams' live mascots. Yes, *LIVE* mascots.
According to video captured by the Austin American-Statesman and ESPN TV cameras, Bevo XV -- the University of Texas' mascot that weighs about 1,700 pounds -- plowed through his barricaded enclosure at Mercedes-Benz Superdome as UGA X -- the University of Georgia's bulldog mascot -- walked by, drawing attention from plenty of photographers.
No one appeared to be injured.
Maybe next time Bevo and Uga exchange pre-game pleasantries in a safer space? Like Twitter or Facebook?