Texas' mascot Bevo breaks through his area on the Superdome sideline as Georgia mascot UGA walks by before the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday in New Orleans.

 Video screengrab via Danny Davis / The Austin American-Statesman

Things appeared to get a bit heated on the sidelines before Texas and Georgia squared off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. And, no, it didn't involve the players.

It involved the teams' live mascots. Yes, *LIVE* mascots.

According to video captured by the Austin American-Statesman and ESPN TV cameras, Bevo XV -- the University of Texas' mascot that weighs about 1,700 pounds -- plowed through his barricaded enclosure at Mercedes-Benz Superdome as UGA X -- the University of Georgia's bulldog mascot -- walked by, drawing attention from plenty of photographers.

No one appeared to be injured.

Maybe next time Bevo and Uga exchange pre-game pleasantries in a safer space? Like Twitter or Facebook?

