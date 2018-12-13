Brent Stockstill has already started in three bowl games. The fourth-year starting quarterback for Middle Tennessee State has broken his collarbone, torn his labrum, cracked his sternum and twisted an ankle. He started just one year in high school and sat on the sideline two years after that, all for a chance to attend and star at MTSU.
But the toughest battles the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native engaged in came during his injury-free freshman season, where his 327 completions set an NCAA freshman record and his 4,005 yards passing came 53 short of Jameis Winston’s all-time freshman mark.
His record-setting year came in his crusade to prove his worth in the starting role, awarded to him by his father and head coach Rick Stockstill, was due to more than just the name on the back of his jersey.
“That’s the most pressure I’ve ever felt, that camp and being named the starter,” Brent said. “But I wanted to make my dad right, because I knew if I didn’t perform, there would be a lot of flack for the both of us.”
Four years later, Brent has led MTSU to its fourth consecutive bowl game as he climbs the ranks among the all-time college quarterback statistical leaders. With a solid finale to his college career Saturday in the New Orleans Bowl against Appalachian State at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Stockstill will finish his career in the top 20 in touchdowns passing and top 30 in yards passing. Keep in mind he’s missed nine full games and parts of two more with a litany of injuries.
“He’s as mentally tough as he is physically tough,” Rick said of his son. “I’ve seen so much of him, how he competes in practice, in the weight room, how hard he works in everything he does. I haven’t had to rely on a coach somewhere else for that.”
But that wasn’t the plan. In his sole season as the full-time starter during his senior year at Siegel High School, Brent finished with 2,690 yards passing and another 653 rushing for 42 total touchdowns. The Stars finished 13-1, that lone loss coming in the state semifinals, 47-43 with Brent fighting through a torn ACL and partially torn meniscus. Weeks later, he accept an offer to play college football at Cincinnati.
“Early, it was ‘Let’s go somewhere else and blaze your own trail, be your own guy,’ ” Rick remembers.
But on a car ride home with his dad after his final high school baseball game, as he lamented the end of a chapter and began envisioning the start of the next, something felt off.
Rick only occasionally could make Brent’s high school football games, and when he couldn’t, he paid an MTSU video assistant to attend and live stream them so he could watch on his iPad in his hotel room. He wouldn’t have those luxuries when they both played on Saturdays.
“He saw how upset I was as a competitor, and he said that I was everything a coach would want in a player,” Brent said. “When I looked back at him, I said ‘Well, all I ever wanted was to play for you.’
"It just hit me in that moment that that was the man I wanted to play for. I wanted to be around him every day, and I think he loved every second of hearing that, cause we’d never talked like that before.”
Bearcats coach Tommy Tuberville agreed to release Brent from his National Letter of Intent, but he was forced to grayshirt his first year at MTSU because there was no available scholarship. He wasn’t allowed to practice with the team, and it took the Stockstills a while to iron out their unique relationship.
“We both went out of our way early on to give him some space,” Rick said. “If he’s talking to another teammate, I might walk away, or if he sees me coming, he might walk the other way. But I think that’s natural, and it didn’t last long.
“But I told him when he came here that he could win the Heisman or never play a down. It was never going to change or affect our relationship.”
After taking a redshirt year in addition to the grayshirt, Brent took the starting job by storm, taking home Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors and numerous MTSU single-season passing records.
As a sophomore, he led the Blue Raiders to a 6-2 start that included a win at Missouri before breaking his collarbone. He fought through the cracked sternum during the second game of his junior year for a hard-fought road win at Syracuse. In 2018, the Stockstills have led MTSU to an 8-5 record and an appearance in the Conference USA Championship Game while taking home C-USA’s Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year honors.
Through it all, both said their time together has made the wins even sweeter and the losses tougher to swallow.
“Any time you can get those wins, it’s special, but for me to lead the team and him to be there, it was really special,” Brent said. “But when I lose, I’m miserable and when I see him, it’s even worse. You’re not only hurting for yourself, but I know I let my dad down.”
With their final game together coming fast, neither wants to look past Saturday. Because this journey wasn’t even supposed to happen. Neither wants to surrender a single moment.
“He was my best friend when he was in high school, and he’s my best friend today,” Rick said. “This has been a dream come true; I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”