New Orleans Baby Cakes hitting coach Tommy Gregg got excited over the potential news.
Baby Cakes first baseman/outfielder Peter O'Brien on Sunday had just completed a week in which he went 11-for-23 (.478) with five home runs, three doubles, 10 RBIs and seven runs. That put O'Brien strongly in contention for Pacific Coast Player of the Week. And, if that were to happen, it would mark the third consecutive week a New Orleans player was honored, a franchise first.
“I like breaking records,” Gregg said. “That would be awesome. When I was the batting coach with Omaha (2015), Jose Martinez hit .384 that season to break the record, which was .383.”
Gregg will have to wait for another shot at a Player of the Week trifecta. Fresno's J.D. Davis, who like O'Brien plays in the infield and outfield, also went 12-for-26 (.462) but hit six home runs and drove in an astounding 15 runs in seven games last week.
However, O'Brien is on an eight-game hitting streak going back to Aug. 12, the final game of the home series vs. Iowa. Davis has hit safely in six consecutive games.
The previous two weeks, New Orleans' JB Shuck (11-for-16, .688) was Player of the Week for July 30-Aug. 5, and Austin Dean (.647) received the award for Aug. 6-12. Dean was called up to the Miami Marlins the next day.
“Shuck really started taking off and playing the game hard and the right way and being a leader on the team,” Gregg said. “Dean had been consistent all year but he got hot during that week. We played in some good places to hit — Albuquerque and El Paso.”
Gregg said he has worked with O'Brien on his swing finish — staying balanced and head in a good position, as well as staying behind the ball and being more consistent barreling up the ball.
“He can hit the ball out of any park, and he's just confident right now,” Gregg said. “Everybody is scared of the guy. He usually gets pitched around, so, he's taking his walks, and when they make a mistake, that's what he's looking for. And, he's ready for it and he's not missing it.”
Extra bases
In August, the Cakes have hit .277, fourth in the league. More importantly, they have scored 110 runs in 18 games, which leads the PCL. Their 23 home runs this month rank third. … The Cakes are 7-6 against Memphis this season, including 3-2 at home, which they accomplished May 30-June 3. Before winning the just-completed series at Nashville, 2-1, the Cakes won three of four at Memphis. They have won four consecutive series for the first time since Aug. 4-21, 2017. New Orleans last won five consecutive series May 23-June 12 of the 2014 season. … Former Jesuit and Southeastern Louisiana pitcher Kyle Keller has been promoted to the Baby Cakes from Double-A Jacksonville.
New Orleans Baby Cakes (62-63) vs. Memphis Redbirds (76-50)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Shrine on Airline, Metairie
Starting Pitchers: RH Zac Gallen (7-7, 4.06) vs. LH Taylor Lyons (0-0, 4.45)
Broadcasts: Sports 1280 AM, iHeart Radio App, MiLB First Pitch.