Forward William Loyd drove for a basket and blocked a shot in the final minute, lifting Xavier to a 66-63 victory against Southern-New Orleans on Monday night at The Castle.
Xavier (14-9, 4-3) earned its second consecutive close Gulf Coast Athletic Conference victory against a city rival after beating Dillard on Saturday at Xavier. SUNO fell to 7-16, 1-7.
Loyd drove right for a basket with 58.8 seconds left, giving the Gold Rush a 63-61 lead. Then, with 36.4 seconds remaining, he blocked a layup attempt by Knights forward Ray Anderson after a drive and dish by guard Kevin Dorsey.
Damani Flanigan made two free throws with 32.2 seconds showing, and Anderson made two with 8.6 seconds left. Loyd then sealed the win with two free throws with seven seconds left.
Loyd, who scored 22 points against Dillard, had 16 against SUNO, as did Flanigan.
Women
XVIER 45, SUNO 40: Trailing 36-28, the Gold Nuggets went on a 10-2 run to take the lead, 38-36 with 6:33 left and held it the rest of the way to remain unbeaten in conference play.
Xavier (17-5), coming off a big win against rival Dillard on Saturday, went to 7-0 in the GCAC. SUNO fell to 6-12, 1-7.
Power forward Gina Smith started the run with a free-throw line jump shot. Freshman point guard Da'Jha Virgil got a steal and went coast to coast, then sank a 3-pointer off an out-of-bounds play. Essence Wells hit a corner 3 that gave the Nuggets the lead. She hit another two minutes later for a 41-37 lead.
“Our defense won it for us,” Xavier coach Bo Browder said.
Nahrie Pierce had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Xavier, which had 27 offensive rebounds.
Guard Kennedy Moore led SUNO with 10 points. Andriel Moss had 12 rebounds.
“We had (30) turnovers and we gave up 27 offensive rebounds,” SUNO coach Niki Collins. “It's the basics.”