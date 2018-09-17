Hey, Cleveland ... we may have found your new placekicker if Greg Joseph doesn't work out.

The Browns suffered a crushing loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday in the Superdome after former placekicker Zane Gonzalez missed a would-be game tying field goal from 52-yards out in the final seconds of the game.

That was Gonzalez's fourth miss of the game, resulting in his release Monday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. The Browns replaced Gonzalez with Greg Joseph, who was with the Miami Dolphins during training camp and preseason before losing out on the team's starting kicker job to Jason Sanders.

If things don't work out with the 24-year-old Florida Atlantic product, though, Cleveland may have a hometown hero waiting in the wings based on the after-game antics of a few Browns fans on Bourbon Street Sunday night.

A video clip tweeted out by user Tony C shows a group of 11 Browns fans lined up in a field goal kicking formation in the 400 block of Bourbon near Fat Catz Music Club.

Then, the magic happens. A ball gets hiked, the kick goes up and it sails down the block before knocking into the balcony of Pier 424 Seafood Market.

Google Maps estimates the distance from Fat Catz to Pier 424 is about 49 feet, or 16.33333 yards.