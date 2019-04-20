For much of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic, it was a neck-to-neck competition between Jairus Birech and Silas Kipruto.
Birech started to pull away closer toward City Park and came out on top as the Classic’s champion, finishing with a time of 27:52.
“I felt great,” Birech said, referring to his very first Classic performance.
Birech, who is from Kenya, is a 10-time Diamond League champion in the 3000 meter steeplechase. In 2014, Birech completed the 3000 meter steeplechase in seven minutes and 58 seconds, which was a personal record.
The 26-year-old is one of 12 men to run a steeplechase in under eight minutes.
Birech was also the gold medalist at the 2014 African Championships and took home silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Kipruto was the Classic’s runner-up as he finished in 28 minutes and 25 seconds.
The fellow Kenyan, 34, was also the Classic’s runner-up in 2016. His time of 27 minutes, 58 seconds secured a Cooper River championship earlier this month.
Kipruto has personal bests of 59 minutes, 39 seconds for a half marathon in 2010 and 27 minutes, 28 seconds for a 10K that took place in Marseille, France, in 2008.
The Classic got off to a sunny but cool start, as temperatures reached into the upper 50s. By the Classic’s end, it warmed up well into the 60s.
For a late April New Orleans morning, temperatures were definitely below average. Birech didn’t seem to mind it as much.
“It wasn’t bad,” Birech said. “It was actually fantastic.”
Stinson is top American
In a way, Saturday’s Crescent City Classic was a stepping stone for University of Oregon grad Parker Stinson, who finished seventh overall as the top American in 29:10. With his biggest event of the year, the 25k championships, coming quickly on May 11, Stinson saw his first opportunity to compete in the historic New Orleans race as a great tune-up run. But one he’d give his all.
“Today I knew would be an all-or-nothing race. There was nothing in between,” said Stinson, who knew he may be on the cusp of a top-finish that the race pays out. “I could go with those guys or sit back and run by myself, and I don’t go to races to do that.”
Stinson ran the fastest two-mile and 5k time he ever has within a long-distance race and hung with the second pack of runners up until the halfway mark.
“At 5k, I realized the top guys weren’t going to let up, and these guys knew that, but they also knew they maid out to five, so they never let me get comfortable,” he said. “They’re just a tiny bit fitter than me.
“But this really lived up to the hype.”
Castille and Rhines repeat as Masters champs
Though a step slower than their winning times a year ago, Lafayette’s Kevin Castille and San Diego’s Jen Rhines had no trouble repeating as the men’s and women’s 40-and-over winners on Saturday. The 47-year-old Castille, who last year set the Masters record at 29:17, ran 30:52 to take 10th overall.
Rhines, who is a three-time US Olympian in the 5k, 10k and the marathon – most recently in 2008 – was the ninth female to cross the finish line in 35:34 in her third Crescent City Classic at 44-years-old. She was also the top American female finisher in ninth.
“I thought New Orleans in April, it might be really hot and humid,” she said. “But living in San Diego, it was so nice to have it similar to home today.”
Leblanc reps Louisiana roots
Despite a handful of close finishes Saturday, no one was louder than Jarrett Leblanc after he crossed the finish line seventh overall in 29:10. The race announcer, who was reading the names and homes of the race’s elite runners as the finished on Saturday, erred in stating Leblanc hailing from Texas.
The Hathaway native screamed a loud “Louisiana!” correction, despite being out of breath, seconds after crossing, as the top local finisher.
“I got super pissed because I run with so much pride, being from Louisiana and doing big things,” he said. “Cause you look at a worldwide scale, or even on a US scale, and there’s not a lot of people from Louisiana, much less any, so I really like coming out and doing my best on certain days and showing that we can be good too.”
Refs come up big again
From Easter bunnies, to tutus and Roger Goodell clown t-shirts, New Orleanians brought out some of their craziest clothes for Saturday’s costume contest portion of the race.
The finalists included Forrest Gump, a family of Thor fanatics, a butterfly, Prince and an Obi-Wan and Princess Leia duo.
But the clear fan favorite could hardly find the stairs to walk on stage and accept his award as the clear fan-favorite in a blind ref impersonation with his handy doctor in tow.
Charities break record
The Classic helped raise a record $1,178,696 for 24 local charities in the sixth year of the fundraising portion of the weekend’s events.