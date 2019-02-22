Monique Morial is quick to acknowledge the significance of becoming the first female president of the Allstate Sugar Bowl in its 85-year history as well as just the fourth African-American to head the organization.
But Morial sees it just as significant that her one-year term which began this month, includes the transition to the bowl’s first new chief executive officer in 23 years as well as well as its being the host for the College Football Playoff championship game along with the traditional Jan. 1 matchup.
“Every year is a big year for us,” said Morial, a New Orleans city court judge and the daughter of former mayor Ernest “Dutch” Morial who became one of the first black Sugar Bowl members in 1973. “This one might be a little more than others.”
Monique Morial, who became a Sugar Bowl member in 1999 and has been on the executive committee for 10 years, said she views her most important job as making sure the membership in general and the executive committee in particular works closely with Jeff Hundley, who succeeds Paul Hoolahan, who had held the post since 1996 on July 1.
Hundley has been the bowl’s second-in-command since 1993.
“I’m not concerned with it being smooth, because it’s not like Jeff’s an outsider,” she said, “We’re very fortunate that he was never stolen away from us.
“But it’s vital that we all remain on the same page. I don’t think it will be anything else but that though.”
Hundley agreed that it has already been a smooth transition, thanks to Morial and the rest of the executive committee.
“It’s important to have a leadership that understands you,” he said. “Monique is well-versed in the business of the Sugar Bowl.
“There’s no learning curve. That’s going to help us go forward with one vision.”
Hundley added that Morial’s experience as a judge suits her well as president.
“Monique’s sharp and tough,” he said. “She sees all sides of an issue and hears everyone out before taking a position.
“In an organization like this, you’re going to have a lot of different viewpoints. Monique works effectively with everyone.”
While the Sugar Bowl has seen the eventual national champion play in the game 28 times, this will be the first one played under the direction of the CFP. The Sugar Bowl did provide the financial support to make the bid from New Orleans possible and will serve as the host committee providing volunteer and other logistic support, but basically it’s the CFP’s show.
“We may not have control of it,” Morial said. “But we’ll be here to provide any assistance they need.
“The job we do is going to reflect on the Sugar Bowl and make a difference in how competitive we are in presenting bids for more games down the line. It’s a very challenging landscape for bowls, and we want to remain where we are right at the top.”
While her father was a pioneering Sugar Bowl member he was actually invited to join by Leonard Burns, who was the bowl’s first African-American president.
An attorney who has headed her own firm since 2003 and has been a judge in 2010, Morial served on several committees, which helped her gain an appreciation of the bowl’s increasing involvement in sports other than football and a desire to move to a leadership role, particularly since she would become the first female president.
“It’s felt inclusive to me from the start,” she said. “And the longer was involved, the more I saw a chance to make a difference.
“I’m truly honored for this opportunity. It’s going to be a fun year.”