JOHNSTOWN, Penn. — The defending champion New Orleans Boosters will be back in the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament title game after Zach Roussel’s stellar outing in a 5-0 victory over the New Brunswick Matrix in a semifinal Friday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium.
Roussel faced only 29 batters in a two-hitter as the Boosters (4-1) return to the title game for a second straight year and the third time in the past four tournaments. The Matrix (4-1) lost for the first time this week.
Roussel delivered New Orleans’ second-straight complete game, as his 100-pitch day with six strikeouts and no walks followed a Thursday gem by Daniel Dugas against Zanesville.
On Saturday, the Boosters will play the winner of a Friday night semifinal between Altoona Johnston Realty (4-0) and Johnstown Martella’s Pharmacy (4-0) at the Point.
The Boosters produced two-hit games by Alex Galy, Brandon Briuglio and Grant Schulz. Grant Mathews had two RBIs.
The New Orleans franchise has won 15 AAABA Tournament titles, with 11 runner-up finishes.