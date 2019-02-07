Regis Prograis may get to fight for a world championship in his native New Orleans after all.
Mike Coppinger of The Ring tweeted Wednesday that Prograis’ bout against WBA super lightweight champion Kiryl Relikh in the World Boxing Super Series semifinals would likely be held in New Orleans, probably in June, instead of Glasgow, Scotland, as had been earlier indicated.
But there are no assurances.
“I really don’t know what’s going on,” Prograis said. “I hope it pans out the way it’s supposed to pan out. But boxing is very unpredictable.”
The Prograis-Relikh bout was set to be part of a May 18 doubleheader in Glasgow, with Josh Taylor of Scotland going against IBF titleholder Ivan Baranchyk in the other WBSS 140-pound semi.
However, Baranchyk pulled out of the tournament last week, throwing into doubt its future, including Prograis’ participation.
It definitely opened things up for Prograis, the No. 1 seed in the tournament and ranked No. 1 worldwide at 140 pounds, to use his leverage to stage the fight in the United States, preferably New Orleans.
Prograis lives in trains in Houston but considers New Orleans his hometown. He lived in New Orleans until Hurricane Katrina and has said he wants to restore the city as a major boxing venue.
Neither Prograis nor anyone in his management and promotional team would confirm Coppinger’s report Thursday.
Sam Katkovski, director of boxing operations for Churchill Management, did acknowledge that “New Orleans has been discussed.” Lou DiBella, Prograis’ promoter, and Leon Margules, who handles American promotions for Comosa AG, owner of the WBSS, said a decision is expected sometime next week.
Prograis expressed frustration with the way things have gone.
“I’m getting hungrier and hungrier for a world title,” he said. “It would be great to be back in New Orleans, but I’m cool with whatever.
“I was looking forward to traveling to Scotland because I’ve always wanted to be a world champion and fight all over the world and making new fans. But if everything in the tournament happens the right way, this would be perfect for me, too.”
Prograis’ last bout was a unanimous decision over Terry Flanagan in the WBSS quarterfinals on Oct. 27, one that raised his record to 23-0 with 19 knockouts. Relikh (22-3) decisioned Eduard Troyanovsky in his quarterfinal, retaining his IBF title in the process.
The semifinals were originally set for February or March. The delay until June would mean the longest period of inactivity for Prograis, who turned 30 last month, with no indication when the WBSS championship fight would be held.
“We thought it was going to be three fights in nine months and then we would move on to other things,” he said. “We expected a busy year, and it’s not happening.”
“I’m in the gym at least once a day, and when it gets time to go to training camp, I’ll train hard. I’m trusting Lou and Sam to handle everything, but I’d like to fight again as soon as I can.”
According to Coppinger’s tweet, the feature bout on the Prograis-Relikh card would be WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete defending his title against Nonito Donaire in the in a WBSS semifinal in that division.
If held in New Orleans, Prograis-Relikh would which probably be staged at Lakefront Arena, the site of Prograis’ last two bouts, or the Smoothie King Center. Streaming service DAZN has the TV rights to the WBSS.
Financial questions have surrounded the WBSS, which was to have distributed $50 million in prize money to its participants, since MP & Silva, a London based sports agency and one of the principal investors in Comosa AG, filed for bankruptcy last year.
Several of the fighters in the quarterfinals, including Baranchyk who fought in the feature match of Prograis’ quarterfinal victory against Terry Flanagan, complained they were not paid on time. Katkovski said there was a delay in Prograis’ receiving his bonus money for winning.
Additionally, the three quarterfinal doubleheaders staged in the U.S. (Chicago and Orlando, Florida, in addition to New Orleans) drew poorly, prompting the WBSS to change its semifinal format from six standalone sites to three doubleheaders.
Prograis and his team have criticized the promotion of his last bout, which drew less than 2,000 paying fans, about half of the turnout for his victory against Juan Jose Velasco in July at Lakefront which was promoted by Bob Arum’s Top-Rank Promotions.
“We’ve got to do a better job of promoting,” Prograis said. “Sometimes things don’t happen the way they’re supposed to happen, but it made me look bad.”
The WBSS’ financial problems were supposed to be resolved on Jan. 24-25 at a Comosa AG board meeting in its Berne, Switzerland, headquarters. But so the only word from the WBSS was an announcement of a Baranchyk-Taylor fight in Glasgow which was made a few hours after Baranchyk’s withdraw became public and contained a threat of legal action, and a cruiserweight bout between Mairis Briedis and Krzystztof Glowascki in Latvia on June 15.
“Baranchyk doesn’t feel like he has to go by the rules of the tournament because he has a belt,” Prograis said. “He decided he didn’t’ want to go Scotland and fight Taylor and instead he’d go somewhere else and fight.
“Maybe I should go to try to do something outside the tournament too. I don’t want to keep waiting around.”