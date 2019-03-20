UNO came back from deficits nearly the entire game against Texas Southern in a College Insider Tournament on Wednesday at Lakefront Arena.
However, Texas Southern held off the Privateers in overtime, taking a 95-89 victory and ending UNO's season.
The Tigers outscored the Privateers 8-2 during the first 2:15 of overtime to take an 89-83 lead. The Privateers came to 89-85 seven seconds later, but that was as close as they got the rest of the way.
“We couldn't get stops at the start of overtime,” UNO Coach Mark Slessinger said. “They got to the free throw line twice at the start, and we couldn't overcome the lead.”
Both teams had lost in their conferences' tournament championship games.
The Privateers battled back from a nine-point deficit at the 9:26 mark and tied the score twice before the game went into overtime, 81-81. UNO (19-14) had a golden opportunity to win the game, getting the ball with 16.0 seconds left for a final shot. However, guard Troy Green missed a pull-up baseline jump shot as time expired.
“We drew up a play, and it wasn't run right,” Slessinger said. “We didn't get the shot we wanted, and that's on me.
With its guards driving to the basket, Texas Southern (22-12) attempted 42 free throws and made 27. UNO was 16-of-19 from the line. The Tigers outscored the Privateers 48-38 in the lane.
UNO trailed 43-38 at halftime after Texas Southern surged to a 32-21 lead at the 6:19 mark by attacking the basket. With their guards driving the lane for baskets and passing for pick-and-roll layups, the Tigers outscored the Privateers 30-14 in the lane.
Texas Southern also shot 17-of-54 (51.5 percent) in the half compared to 15-of-39 (39.5) by UNO and also out-rebounded the Privateers 25-16.
However, UNO recovered from the 11-point deficit and cut the margin to 38-35 on a 3-pointer on the fast break by Jorge Rosa at the 2:43 mark.