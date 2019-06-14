EL PASO, Texas — The New Orleans Baby Cakes pounded three home runs and Zac Gallen earned his league-leading ninth win as the Baby Cakes defeat El Paso 7-4 in front of 8,089 fans on Friday night.
The Cakes dropped the first game of the series, but won final two to take the series.
Gallen allowed a season-high three home runs but delivered 5⅓ innings allowing just four hits in the win. The New Orleans bullpen worked the final 3⅔ innings without allowing a run.
El Paso’s Ty France drilled a pair of home runs and has gone deep in four consecutive games and five in the past four games. France and Jose Pirela opened the scoring with two solo shots in the first inning.
New Orleans answered with two runs in the third and added a two run home run from Tyler Heineman in the fourth inning. Monte’ Harrison solo home run in the fifth inning built the lead to 5-3. The Cakes added a two-run home run from Lewis Brinson in the eighth inning.
RJ Alvarez pitched the ninth and earned his ninth save. The Baby Cakes improve to 37-31 on the season and trail first place San Antonio by five games.
Isan Diaz extended his hitting streak to 15 games. New Orleans activated Monte’ Harrison and assigned pitcher Tommy Eveld to Double-A Jacksonville. The Cakes are in a stretch of 30 of 39 games on the road.
The Cakes travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to open a four-game series. Saturday at 7:35 p.m. The Cakes return home June 20 to play Nashville in a four-game home-stand.