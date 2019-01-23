As the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots set up to face off in Super Bowl 53, one thing is for certain: Ticket-buyers are getting a bargain.

Since the NFC and AFC title games, ticket prices for the big game in Atlanta have plummeted 17 percent, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle citing TicketIQ.

The founder of the ticket aggregating website described the matchup as a "worst-case" scenario for demand. He cited fatigue from the Patriots side as the team is headed to its third straight Super Bowl, and a Rams team carrying a fanbase that does not travel well.

The cheapest tickets to the game are in the range of $2,800. The trend is similar to a drop in cost for the 2018 game between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, according to TicketIQ.

The report indicates the Saints would've brought a much bigger appetite for ticket-buyers, as the team enjoys a "fanatical" following and is the closest to Atlanta.

The Saints missed out on a Super Bowl trip this season in large part to a missed pass interference penalty that likely would've sealed a victory over the Rams. They lost the game 26-23 in overtime.

The lack of a call, which coach Sean Payton said a league official told him was a mistake, was met with outrage by the team and its fanbase. Plans to boycott the game around the city have emerged and two lawsuits have been filed seeking a judge to overturn the result of the game.

