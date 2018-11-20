New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara: Really good at scoring touchdowns. Also really good at marketing.
The second-year NFL standout seems to be doing just fine promoting his special Airheads candy called "Alvin Kamara's Watermelon Zoom!"
A magnetic, fun-loving personality known for wearing a nose ring and a gold grill on his teeth during games, and for chomping down Airheads at every opportunity, Kamara's devil-may-care approach endeared fans almost as much as his play.
Since Airheads announced Kamara's special product earlier this month, photos of the candy have appeared on social media with a letter stating the candy was specially sent to that person or business.
Day Made! Thank you @A_kamara6 for your @Airheads @garmaikm @D_R31 pic.twitter.com/T7NAo99Vg8— Jaclyn Aronson Rubin (@JaclynRAronson) November 19, 2018
But the question everyone wants to know is ... where can they try this exclusive-ish candy?
“We’ve produced these specifically for Alvin so this season he has something of his very own to give out to his teammates and fans, and we’re confident that he’ll have enough to get through the playoffs,” a spokesman told Yahoo! Sports earlier this month.
If the candy ever made it to stores, would you give it a try?