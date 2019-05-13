Austin Dean doubled to the left-field corner, scoring J.T. Riddle from first base in the bottom of the ninth inning and giving the New Orleans Baby Cakes a 3-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Monday night at the Shrine on Airline.
The Baby Cakes (20-18) got their second consecutive win in the bottom of the ninth against San Antonio (21-17) to take a 2-1 series lead after having lost three in a row to the Missions dating to last week’s series at San Antonio.
“J.T. got a clutch hit, then K.J. (manager Keith Johnson) put a hit-and-run on that worked to perfection a little bit more than we thought it would,” said Dean, he and Riddle getting four of the Cakes’ six hits and scoring all three runs. “It was a good team win right there.”
Riddle, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs, led off the bottom of the ninth with a shift-beating single to right field. Dean followed with his double on the first pitch from reliever Tristan Archer (0-1).
The Baby Cakes took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Riddle’s two-out homer to right field, a double by Dean followed by Lewis Brinson’s RBI single.
A fielding error by Cakes third baseman Yadiel Rivera on a ground ball by Mauricio Dubon opened the door for San Antonio to tie the score. Keston Hiura followed with a bloop RBI single, then Tyrone Taylor doubled to right, scoring Hiura.
Zac Gallen had another strong performance, allowing one earned run on two hits through seven innings, and relievers Mike Kickham and Jarlin Garcia (2-0) each pitched a scoreless inning.
Hernandez honored
New Orleans Baby Cakes starter Elieser Hernandez was selected Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for May 6-12.
It is the third time this season a Baby Cakes pitcher has been chosen, with Zac Gallen selected twice in April. Hernandez was called up to the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
On May 6 against Oklahoma City, he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 10, his first double-digit strikeout performance since July 5, 2015.
Extra bases
Right-hander Josh Roeder was transferred back to Double A Jacksonville after making one start with the Cakes, on Saturday. He allowed four runs on seven hits in 32⁄3 innings of a 5-3 loss to San Antonio filling in for Hernandez after he was called up. … Chase Anderson was making a rehab assignment start with San Antonio on Monday after having a lacerated finger. He was 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA with the Milwaukee Brewers in seven appearances. Anderson was traded along with second baseman Isan Diaz, now with New Orleans, from Arizona to Milwaukee in 2016.