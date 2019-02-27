Loyola's women's basketball team went through a season of growth after its two best players from last season were graduated.
The Wolf Pack now heads into the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament as the No. 2 seed and with some old expectations.
“I felt we had this kind of potential, but I didn't know how long it would take to be as good,” Coach Kellie Kennedy said. “I felt we matured pretty quickly. We're playing well right now. I think we're going into the tournament on a high note.”
Loyola (23-6, 17-3) begins play Wednesday in the tournament after winning 12 of its final 13 regular-season games in the conference. The Wolf Pack's only loss in that span came at home in five overtimes on Valentine's Day to Bethel (26-4, 18-2), which won the SSAC regular-season championship and is the No. 1 seed.
Bethel is No. 15 in the NAIA top 25 poll released Monday. Loyola is No. 25 after not being ranked in the previous poll. The Wolf Pack rebounded from the marathon-game loss by winning its final two games of the season by a combined 52 points.
“I was surprised at how well we bounced back,” Kennedy said. “But we started the last two games with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and we executed well.”
Now, the Pack looks to ascend to a familiar spot. Loyola is the tournament's defending champion and also won it — and the automatic berth to the NAIA Tournament — in 2015 and ’16.
“I definitely think we have a good chance to win it again,” she said. “I think our depth is the reason, and we finished the regular season strong.”
Kennedy had high hopes after the graduation of her starting guards, both of whom were All-SCAC. However, the heir at point guard, junior Alex Kohler, experienced a broken finger in December and missed more time than expected.
Guard/forward Kaila Anthony took over the starting role, and Loyola went 5-2 to start conference play. However, with forward Megan Worry stepping up, the Pack then won 10 consecutive games before losing to Bethel in the five overtime game. Bethel out-rebounded Loyola 89-58 in that game, in which the Wolf Pack forced 25 tournaments and made just 13.
“We will have to rebound better,” she said. “We need everybody to get it done. But I think we have some players who are difficult to guard in multiple ways.”
Anthony is second in the SSAC in scoring (15.5) and assists (4.09) and leads the conference in steals (2.57). Worry (11.7 ppg) is fourth in rebounding (9.3) and second in blocks (2.0).