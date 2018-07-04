This time around, the United States is watching the World Cup from the outside, like a naughty child looking through the fence at kids frolicking in a playground it has been banned from.
It’s a feeling we know well here in Northern Ireland.
Let’s hope this is a one-time thing and the States don’t mess up again. At least, without a dog in the fight, we can relax, enjoy the action, and ease off the blood pressure medication. That’s what we keep telling ourselves anyway.
This is the 21st incarnation of the World Cup, and Northern Ireland has qualified for three: 1958, 1982 and 1986. The last final it made in Mexico 32 years ago was also the last one the United States missed. A generation of Ulster supporters have never seen their team in the competition, so watching it dispassionately from afar is a quadrennial event.
The introduction of VAR (video assistant referee) has been a huge issue in this tournament, and the irony is if it had been used for the European qualification playoffs it would have saved us from elimination.
In our home-and-away series against Switzerland, a ball struck the back of an Irish player, but the referee awarded a penalty kick for a handball. Replays showed what an egregious call it was, but the Swiss converted the kick, and, as it was the only goal in the two matches, it sent them to Russia.
The outrageous decision still rankles many fans here, so when Switzerland lost Wednesday in the last 16 after an unlucky deflection off a defender, cheers erupted around the nation. We may not have a country to support, but we had one to root against.
Or do we have a country to support?
What about neighboring England?
It’s a nuanced answer that touches on geography, politics and history.
Northern Ireland broadly splits into Nationalists, who would like to see a united Ireland, and Unionists, who want to keep the ties with the United Kingdom. The UK is made up of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, so on the face of it, with England taking part, we have a nation to get behind. But it’s not that simple.
Many Nationalists, who view England as a foreign invader, cheer on their opponents. A photo went viral of a pub in a Nationalist neighborhood that flew six Panama flags the day of their first-round game against England. (They were 5-0 behind at halftime, I’m not sure how long the flags stayed up.)
But not all Unionists support England. A fair percentage do and want to see their fellow Brits make a deep run. On top of that, Irish soccer is part-time, so most fans of the sport, myself included, would pick an English club like Chelsea or Manchester United to support.
If the players wearing the Three Lions jerseys are the same players you cheer on every week in the Premier League, it makes sense to also wish them success while on England duty.
And yet ... some Unionists don’t support England, and it’s nothing to do with politics or history. It’s a belief that the English are arrogant and need taken down a peg or two.
For decades it seemed the press and TV commentators thought their team was the best in the world and should win every tournament. English soccer was insular and pompous, and as the British media is dominated by England, and the other three countries had to endure the misplaced hype, it is to be expected that some in the three celtic nations continue to hope they fall flat on their face.
I think most Irish, Scots and Welsh will revel in the schadenfreude of England’s exit when (if) they are knocked out of this World Cup, but on the other hand, if any of the trio are involved, most fans generally wish each other well.
Soccer is Northern Ireland’s national sport and the tiny country is loving this dramatic tournament. It’s on big screens in nearly every bar and pub, it’s discussed for hours on the radio, it was even being shown in the dentist’s waiting room when I visited. But as always with international sport, however hard you try to ignore it, politics and history are lurking in the background.
Stephen Rea is a freelance writer and the author of the new book "World Cup Fever." He is originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, but has lived in New Orleans since 2004 and wrote the Hurricane Katrina memoir, "Finn McCool's Football Club."