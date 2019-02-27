The Loyola Wolf Pack enters the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament pinning its hopes largely on the play of two freshmen.
Zach Wrightsil, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Prosper, Texas, ranks in the SSAC's top five in four statistical categories. He is third in scoring (19.5 ppg) and assists (4.0), fourth in rebounding (8.5) and fifth in field-goal percentage (52.5).
At 6-5, Myles Burns, a guard/forward from Houston, leads the nation in steals at 2.6 per game and led the conference in rebounding at 9.1 per game.
“Myles plays with a lot of energy, heart and determination,” said Loyola coach Stacy Hollowell, who is in his fifth season. “He's very focused and passionate and wants to do well.
“Zach causes problems with matchups. When we go with a big lineup, we use him as a point guard. When we go to a small lineup, we use him as a center, and he can play every position in between. Teams have to decide who they're going to use to guard him.”
The Wolf Pack (18-11, 13-9), the tournament's fourth seed, will open against fifth-seeded Dalton State (18-12, 13-9) at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Loyola won both games against Roadrunners this season, but Dalton State beat the Wolf Pack in the conference semifinals last season.
Dalton State is powered by Elijah Staley, 6-foot-7, 240, and 6-4 small forward Shawn Chisholm. The Roadrunners had won six of their past seven conference games before losing 72-63 to Loyola at home in Georgia on Feb. 21. The Wolf Pack won the first meeting at Loyola, 73-72, on Jan. 17.
“We will have to rebound well and not turn the ball over,” Hollowell said. “They are a tough out.”
The second win against Dalton State came as the Wolf Pack won its final three games, including two on the road, after a 2-4 stretch in conference play.
“In the weekend road trip especially, we played probably our best two games of the season,” Hollowell said.
Hollowell said he thinks Loyola has a chance to reach the finals because of the competitiveness of the conference. The Wolf Pack lost both games this season against No. 1 seed Stillman (26-4, 18-4) by 110-108 in overtime at Loyola on Jan. 3 and 95-93 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Jan. 31. Stillman is tied for No. 5 in the NAIA top 25 poll.
If Loyola beats Dalton State, it likely would play Stillman in the quarterfinals.