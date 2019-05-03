New Orleans Baby Cakes outfielder Austin Dean said all he could do was joke about it.
Dean, the Baby Cakes' leading hitter since coming from Double A Jacksonville last season, went 0 for 4 with a walk and four strikeouts in Thursday's series finale against Memphis.
It was the first time in Dean's 707 professional baseball games that it happened. Dean said he can take it a step farther: He doesn't remember it ever happening.
“There's a first time for everything,” said Dean, who has a .359 batting average thus far this season after batting .326 last season with the Cakes. “It is what it is; it happens to the best of us.”
Dean likes to keep things simple in the batter's box and not think about too much. However, he said, after his third at-bat, he started to get frustrated.
“What was frustrating about it were the times I struck out with two outs,” he said.
In a game New Orleans lost 8-4, Dean walked with one out in the first inning. Then, he struck out after second baseman Isan Diaz led off the third with a double. Dean fanned in the fourth with runners on first and third with two outs, then whiffed with two outs in the sixth with center fielder Monte Harrison on second. He struck out in the eighth with two outs and none on.
Three of the four strikeouts came on pitches on the outside corner, as Dean seemed to be aggressive and open his stance too quickly.
“I usually don't chase those,” Dean said, “but their pitchers threw good pitches. I guess they had a plan to get me out.”
Dean left six runners on base. It marked the second consecutive game in which he went 0 for 4, and he currently is on an 0-for-9 stretch, all having come in the Memphis series.
Before that, he had a 10-game hitting streak that ended April 25. Immediately after that, he went 8-for-15 (.533) with four doubles, a home run, three RBI and six runs. After going 4-for-5 on April 28 at Round Rock, his average was .423, third in the Pacific Coast League.
After the four strikeouts Thursday, he said he went home and slept on it. Dean, who works hard on his defense, took solace, he said, in making a sliding catch in right field in the third.
“I didn't look at film or get in the (batting) cage after the game,” he said. “I didn't want it to affect me in the outfield, I didn't want to dwell on it. I just have to do to better with outside pitches.”
Extra bases
Matt Snyder pinch-hit for Peter O'Brien in the third inning Friday and singled to left, stretching his hitting streak to 13 games. … The Marlins optioned outfielder Lewis Brinson to New Orleans, which had saved a roster spot for him. Brinson was hitting .197 in 28 games with 28 strikeouts. The Marlins also optioned left-hander Jarlin Garcia back to New Orleans and sent reliever Dylan Lee to Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Lee allowed six runs in 6.0 innings spanning five games with the Cakes. … The Cakes committed seven errors during the final three games against Memphis. Heading into Friday's games, that gives New Orleans 26, tied with Salt Lake City for second-most in the PCL. Only Sacramento, with 34, has more errors.