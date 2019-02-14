Forward Myah Taylor scored 39 points and had 19 rebounds, helping No. 13-ranked Bethel outlast No. 25 Loyola 106-100 in five overtimes in a Southern States Athletic Conference game Thursday at The Den.
The game lasted three hours, three minutes. The victory gives the Wildcats (24-3, 16-1) a 1½-game lead over the Wolf Pack (21-5, 15-3). Loyola has two games remaining and Bethel three, including Saturday at William Carey.
“I have never been a part of or seen a five-overtime game,” Loyola coach Kellie Kennedy said. “I am so proud of my kids, they way they fought. But in the end, (Bethel's) offensive rebounding was the difference.”
The Wildcats outrebounded the Wolf Pack 89-58, including 34-22 in offensive boards. Loyola stayed close in large part to committing just 13 turnovers compared to 25 by Bethel.
The teams entered the fifth overtime tied 93-93. Bethel's 5-foot-5 point guard Tasia Jones scored a putback 38 seconds into the final session, and the Wildcats stayed ahead the rest of the way. Jones drove the baseline for a basket at the 2:55 mark for a 100-97 lead.
Just as in the first four overtimes, Loyola had its chances. The Wolf Pack trailed 100-98 with 1:22 left when guard Kayla Anthony stole the ball and went the length of the court but, exhausted, missed the layup. Freshman point guard Kennedy Hansberry then missed a follow-up shot.
Hansberry tipped the ball out to guard Presley Wascom, who missed a 3-point attempt. Bethel forward Tyasia Willis then received a back-door pass for a layup, pushing the margin to 102-98 with 51.0 seconds remaining.
Taylor was fouled with 42.2 seconds left and sank one of two free throws for a five-point lead.
Willis had 27 points and 19 rebounds, including 10 offensive. Guard Morgan Martin had 21 rebounds, including seven offensive.
Anthony led four Wolf Pack double-figure scorers with 27 points. Senior guard Megan Worry had 25 points, guard Paige Franckiewicz scored 13 and Hansberry 12. Worry had a team-high 13 rebounds.
Loyola trailed 41-39 at halftime, as the Wildcats were a blistering 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) on 3-point attempts in shooting 48.5 percent (16 of 33) in the half.
However, the Wolf Pack came within 55-53 at the end of the third quarter and sent the game into its first overtime at 73-73 by quickening the pace and driving to the basket.