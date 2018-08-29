Dillon Peters tied a franchise record with 12 strikeouts in eight shutout innings, and the New Orleans Baby Cakes tied the series at a game each with a 2-0 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday.
Peters (6-7) allowed five hits and one walk. He joined six other former New Orleans pitchers with 12 strikeouts, the last being Wade LeBlanc in 2012. Peters also got his fourth consecutive victory.
Lewis Brinson, on a rehabilitation assigment from the Miami Marlins, had an RBI single in the fifth. Peter O’Brien’s sacrifice fly in the eighth provided a 2-0 lead.
The Baby Cakes (67-67) ended a three-game losing streak, reached the .500 mark for the fourth time since Aug. 18. The series final game is Thursday. New Orleans, which has five games remaining, is seeking to end the season with a winning record for only the second time in 11 seasons.
The Cakes cut the lead by Nashville (70-65) in second place to 21/2 games.
Schuck returns
In Sunday's game at Round Rock, New Orleans outfielder JB Schuck slid head first while stealing second base.
Covering the base, Express shortstop Cliff Pennington reached to take the throw. When he pivoted to make the tag, he stepped on Shuck's left forearm, which was left with two cuts, one of which required a few stitches.
After missing the next two games, Shuck returned to the lineup Wednesday against the Nashville Sounds.
“It hurt, but once I got up and knew it wasn't broken …,” he said. “It was cut up pretty good. Talking to the doctor that night, he said the soreness was the only thing that would keep me out. So, I knew it wouldn't be too long.”
It's as if the Baby Cakes dodged a proverbial bullet. Right now, Shuck is the team's best hitter. And, New Orleans has lost an entire outfield – Magneuris Sierra, Isaac Galloway, Austin Dean and Rafael Ortega — to the Marlins. Also, All-Star second baseman Eric Campbell (.313) was lost for the season on Aug. 9 with a biceps injury.
Shuck's absence from Tuesday's lineup was conspicuous in a game the Cakes lost to Nashville after getting a 3-0 lead by the fifth.
Shuck has the best average (.326) by a Cakes player this season. In August, he is hitting .392 (29-for-74), the second-best average in the Pacific Coast League. And, he leads the league with a .489 on-base percentage this month, with six doubles, three homers, 10 RBIs and 17 runs.
There's the matter of New Orleans seeking a winning record for only the second time in 11 years. More important for Shuck, Major league rosters will be expanded from 25 to 40 on Saturday for the September call-ups.
He is trying to show he can still play at the highest level. He did not play in the majors in 2017 after appearing in 363 games from 2011 to 2016 with four teams. He spent the first 70 games of this season with Miami, batting .192 in a limited role.
“We've got a week left, so be able to come back just gives me a chance to finish out strong,” he said. “It's always important to finish with a winning record. It just shows you battled.
“When I first got here (July 12), we were six games below .500. We've really had a good August. Just to know that we've finished strong, it gives a little confidence for the next year.”
Extra bases
Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson (hip) continued his rehabilitation assignment Wednesday, batting in the leadoff spot after taking Tuesday off in keeping with his regimen. … Nick Wittgren's blown save Tuesday was the Cakes first since Aug. 1 at El Paso. He allowed a tying home run in the ninth inning, and in the 10th Nashville scored four runs. The bullpen had converted 11 consecutive save opportunities.